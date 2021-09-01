Bureau of Land Management discusses a Travel Management Plan

Jeremy Casterston of the Bureau of Land Management presented to the Jefferson County Commissioners a Travel Management Plan.
According to Casterson, there are four zones for Travel Management Planning they are currently looking into.
“We are mandated by the BLM to update the travel management policy,” said Casterson. “We are the only office in Idaho Falls that has not done this yet. We’ve been waiting to do this and have finally been able to get around to it.”
Casterson stated it is the process of creating a holistic approach to plan for access that occurs on public land.
There is approximately 126,000 acres for the eastern part that Casterson stated they are working on. It is mostly in Fremont and Teton County, but the small portion of Jefferson County they are looking into includes the Menan Buttes and the Lewisville Knolls.
According to Casterson, The Travel Management Plan includes about 850 miles of routes. The plans are generally comprehensive and includes all routes and season closures.
Casterson stated the travel plans will be accomplished in a collaborate process by incorporating internal and external input from cooperating agencies, communities and interest groups.
“We go through and see route by route how we want that route used,” Casterson said. “Do we want it open to any type of vehicle, do we want it used specifically for dirt bikes. We can look into the types of travel and which use is appropriate. The most popular routes will stay open so they won’t be changed. The trailheads may not change. But the things the public want to do and use will still be open.”
Casterson reiterated that Menan has been a hotspot for issues with recreational use and impacts on resources in the area.
“A lot of the public we serve out there, they are concerned about some of the activities that are going on,” said Casterson.
Casterson mentioned some people have reached out the bureau looking for areas to ride their mountain bikes in the Lewisville Knolls. Casterson mentioned this would be a great way to increase activity in the area and can include this in their plan.
According to Casterson, one of the reasons they have taken a while to put this plan together is because Jerald Raymond, former State Representative, pulled it aside for the sage grouse study.
Casterson stated they had an opportunity to show the public options on the travel plan in 2016. They now have two more opportunity to get the publics input.
“We will go out with three different alternatives for the public to chew on the plan,” said Casterson. “I speak to the county ahead of the process, but this isn’t going to be on the public’s radar until around October/November. There will be two more cracks at the apple for public input. And the third in Spring of 2022, but that’s too far out.”