Rigby City Council member Doug Burke gave a brief update on possibly improving the electrical systems at the City Center Park at their meeting April 1.
Burke stated that there had been discussions of pre-donations in the form of labor and time to do a new electrical system where the Hot Classic Nights car show is held.
“The electrical is really dated at the park and we don’t have quite enough availability when vendors go over there,” Burke explained.
He continued and stated that there was possibly a gentleman that wants to donate time and extra materials towards the project. Burke said that he was also working on getting a cost estimate with Rocky Mountain Power for setting posts and that he may have numbers to present to the council at their next meeting or by the first meeting in May.
“It would be a great advancement over there,” Burke said. “I’d like to get this done this summer but the all the contractors are so busy, it’s hard to nail someone down but I hope to have more information in two to three weeks.”