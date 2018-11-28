Bank of Commerce visits Midway
19 Bank of Commerce Employees and 11 parent and community volunteers visited Midway Elementary School Nov. 2 in conjunction with Junior Achievement Idaho to provide “JA in a Day,” a full day about lessons about finances and money.
According a Bank of Commerce press release, “JA in a Day” is filled with lessons and activities appropriate for each grade level. The lessons are interactive and discussion-based.
“We are thrilled to participate with Junior Achievement to provide a day of financial education,” Bank President and CEO Tom Romrell said. “Our employees give budgeting classes at homeless shelters, teach kids in churches and schools about savings and interest and help the elderly avoid being victims of financial abuse. Filling this need is a critical piece of our service commitment.”
Midway Elementary Principal, Gary Comstock informed the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees Nov. 7 that the students were engaged and enjoyed the opportunity to participate in the program.