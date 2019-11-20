EyeCare of Rigby celebrates 15th anniversary this weekEyeCare of Rigby is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week.
Dr. Jason Hurley founded the company in 2004 after he finished school and returned to Rigby. The eye care center started out in Town Square Plaza with two employees and has since expanded 10 employees and two doctors.
In 2017, EyeCare of Rigby outgrew the building and moved to a new location in Rigby Professional Plaza. In the new building, the company grew and now provides services such as a dry eye clinic and vision therapy.
The company began celebrating the 15th anniversary Nov. 18 and will celebrate until the end of the week.