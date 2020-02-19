Life Line offers health screeningsResidents of Rigby and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions Feb. 27.
Life Line Screening will be offering screenings at The Venue in Rigby, located at 142 E. Main Street. Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density, kidney and thyroid function and more.
The screenings are wheelchair accessible. For information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the Life Line Screening’s website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.