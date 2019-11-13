Fall River Electric absorbs cost increase
Starting Oct. 1, the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) implemented rate increases for both wholesale power and transmission costs to 143 Northwest electric utility companies including Fall River Electric Cooperative. BPA is the primary source for Fall River’s wholesale power.
The nine-member Fall River Electric board decided to absorb the cost increases.
The board also authorized a decrease in the kilowatt hour charge. For the average year-round residential member, this rate adjustment will result in a slight decrease in their monthly bill however, monthly costs do fluctuate depending upon the amount of power a member consumes. These rate changes will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020 and be reflected on member statements in February.
According to a Nov. 4 Fall River Electric news release, both of these actions were possible due to the “exceptional financial condition” of the cooperative.
“Over the course of the past 10 years, due to the cooperative’s aggressive efforts to control costs, the co-op’s equity has increased from 26% to over 40%,” Fall River Electric CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said in the release. “This significant improvement makes it possible for the cooperative to take the actions the board decided to implement in January.”