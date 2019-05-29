Business Brief

Howard receives Member Advocacy Award
Beehive Federal Credit Union Rigby Branch Manager, Chris Howard has received the Beehive Federal Credit Union’s Member Advocacy Award
Chris has worked for Beehive Federal Credit Union for over 9 years. He was the Collections/Recovery Manager for over three years at which time he was offered the position of Mortgage Loan Officer.
“I absolutely loved putting families into a home. The most rewarding aspect of my job was helping first time home buyers achieve their goals,” Howard said.
After working as a Mortgage Loan Officer for four years, he was then promoted to be the Rigby Branch Manager.
“I feel being a branch manager gives me an even greater chance to work with people more often, on many different levels. I love interacting with people and knew this was meant for me,” he said.
Each year the Member Advocacy Award is given to the Beehive employee who saved members the most money with low rate Beehive loans.