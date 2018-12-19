Business Brief

Fall River names new Member Service Manager
Sheena Stricker has been named as new Member Service Manager of Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative headquartered in Ashton. Stricker came to Fall River from Golden Valley Electric Association in Fairbanks, Alaska after a career of 10 years while most recently serving as Member Service Supervisor. Stricker has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in business and an occupational endorsement in sustainable energy from the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
“We are so pleased to have Sheena join us due in part to her extensive experience in the customer service field and the significant contributions she made while at Golden Valley.” Fall River Electric’s CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said. “She will be a tremendous addition to our management team.”
In her role as Member Service Manager at Fall River Electric, she will direct the customer service activities of a staff of nine as well as communications and energy conservation efforts.
“For several years, I have wanted to make the move to Idaho and it immediately felt like home for myself and my three children.” Stricker said. “I thoroughly enjoy what I do and look forward to continuously make a positive contribution to the amazing team here at Fall River Electric.”