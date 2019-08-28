Business Brief

Zions Bank presented an “Excellence … It Starts With Me” Award to Chris Hayward for her work as a commercial relationship manager.
The “Excellence” Award is the bank’s premier merit award given annually to a handful of employees. The announcement was made Aug. 15 at a reception and awards ceremony in Salt Lake City. At the event, Hayward was also recognized for her 45 years of service in the banking industry.
Hayward joined Zions Bank in 1997 as the manager of its Rigby branch. In her current role, she is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with business clients.