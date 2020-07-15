New officers elected
Fall River Electric’s nine-member Board of Directors elected new officers with Dede Draper voted as Board President, Georg Behrens as Vice-President and Husk Crowther as Secretary-Treasurer.
Draper is only the second woman to lead the board since Sonja Cherry did so in 1998 and she succeeds Doug Schmier who served as board President since 2016.
Draper stated, “Fall River Electric is a financially strong, operationally sound and well-run member owned electric utility of which I am proud to be part of its leadership. Thanks to Doug Schmier and Brent Robson, the Co-op’s previous President and Vice-President respectfully, for their dedication and leadership.”
According to the Cooperative’s bylaws, the Board President is the principal executive officer responsible for presiding over all meetings of members and the board as well as ensuring the culture of the board cultivates open discussion, mutual respect for all board members and unity once board decisions are made