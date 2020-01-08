Dollar Tree opens in Rigby
The newest eastern Idaho Dollar Tree location is now open for business in Rigby.
The store opened its doors Oct. 26, 2019 with a grand opening held Nov. 1. Opening had initially been scheduled for late September.
It is located on the former Rigby Junior High School property on 131 West Main Street. Dollar Tree bought the property in May of 2019 after the property was rezoned for commercial use. This fall, Rigby City Council also voted to change the entire block on First West to a commercial zone.
The Dollar Tree is a Fortune 500, $1-or-less company. The Rigby store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.