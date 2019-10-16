Valley Agronomics of Pocatello receives prestigious award
Valley Agronomics of Pocatello is the winner of the Ambassador of Respect award for North America in 2019.
The Pocatello branch is one of 24 operated by Valley Agronomics in the Pacific Northwest. One of those locations is in Menan.
The Ambassador of Respect award is given by Coteva Agriscience — the sponsor of the annual Environmental Respect Awards — to four businesses world-wide. The Pocatello location received the award because of “the company’s hard work in the area of environmental stewardship.”
According to a Valley Agronomics press release, the Pocatello facility was built on a former phosphate mine, which General Manager Richard Lloyd said caused the location to be declared a “superfund clean-up site.” According to Location Manager Sean McCarthy, the Pocatello Valley Agronomics outlet went out of its way to clean up the land around the facility, working with the local Fort Hill Indian Reservation in the process.
Award winners in the three other regions of the world are: Farmlands Cooperative of New Zealand for the Asia Pacific region, Kut-San Agricultural Marketing of Turkey for Europe/Middle East/Africa and Frisia Coopertiva Agrioindustrial of Brazil for Latin America.
New frozen yogurt shop comes to town
A new dessert hub has opened its doors in Rigby.
Froyo Bubble Bar serves frozen yogurt, soda, floats, hot cocoa, Vietnamese coffee and Hong-Kong style bubble waffles. The frozen yogurt shop came to Rigby over the summer, with public welcome in Aug. 31, the day of the grand opening.
According to Sarah Bindrup, Rigby had not had a family-oriented dessert place and she wanted to create a place where people could “enjoy a nice dessert or hang out for a while.”
The store carries six flavors of frozen yogurt at a time, which change seasonally. Bindrup also reports a new flavor of bubble waffle will be available each month.
The store is open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is located at 135 N. Clark Street, next to Fiesta Ole.
Nerd Geek U moves to Main Street, vape shop takes over
Rigby once again has a vape shop with the addition of Mountain River Vapor Company.
The store is located in the former Nerd Geek U location at 119 N. State Street. It is currently the only vape shop in Rigby.
Nerd Geek U, meanwhile, moved to a larger location at 151 West Main Street, Suite B in June. According to corporate president, known to customers as Mystique, Nerd Geek U outgrew the State Street location and needed a larger space.
Teased Salon and Spa has new location
Teased Salon and Spa has a new location across the street from their previous place.
Salon co-owner Katie Jensen said after the landlord sold 432 Farnsworth Way, they had to move. Teased Salon officially opened its doors at 426 Farnsworth Way Sept. 30, and a grand opening will be held tomorrow and Oct. 18.
“We like the building, and we are able to see potential for growth with our business at this location,” Jensen said.
Teased Salon and Spa was previously known as Mia Bella before a name change five years ago, Jensen said. It is owned by her and her business partner Amanda Waters. Altogether, Jensen said the business has been in the community for 10 years. Jensen said the salon and spa staff currently includes eight hairstylists, three nail technicians and two lash technicians.