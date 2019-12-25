Fall River Electric pays out more than $1M to customers
(FALL RIVER ELECTRIC) — Fall River Electric Cooperative recently mailed checks to nearly 6,500 of its owner-members (customers) totaling $1,013,000 under its patronage capital program.
Because Fall River Electric operates as a nonprofit cooperative, it is in fact owned by the customers it serves which the co-op refers to as owner-members. When revenues collected by the co-op exceed operating costs, those extra revenues become patronage capital, which is then disbursed to its owner-members on an approximate twenty-year cycle. The retirement cycle helps the Cooperative achieve its ideal equity level which allows the Co-op to obtain lower interest loans used for large capital projects.
Unlike investor-owned utilities that pay profits to stockholders, Fall River Electric’s patronage capital is a customer’s investment in the Cooperative and is used in building new or maintaining existing infrastructure, including generation facilities, poles, wire, transformers, and substations. The amount of cash back that a member receives is based on how much electricity they purchased during the years being retired. This year, members are receiving patronage capital earned in 1998 and a portion of 1999.
To learn more about Fall River Electric’s patronage capital program, visit http://www.fallriverelectric.com/patronage-capital-2/.
Papa Murphy’s settles into Rigby
Papa Murphy’s officially opened its eighth eastern Idaho location in Rigby Nov. 14.
The take-and-bake pizza business location was scheduled to open in September, but opening was delayed due to extensive renovations, said Ronda McHargue, a Papa Murphy’s area supervisor.
“We gutted the entire building, we had to level the parking lot, we also had to do some testing on the soil because it was a gas station previously,” McHargue said.
McHargue said those in the franchise have had their eyes on Rigby for at least four years, and said they were waiting for the right location. That location would be the former Maverik location on the corner of Main Street. Once it became available, McHargue said they “pulled the trigger,” buying the building in April of 2019.
“We’re just excited to be here,” McHargue said. “Rigby’s growing fast.”
Papa Murphy’s in Rigby is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday. It is located at 200 E. Main Street.