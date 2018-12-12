Madison Memorial performs first robotics-assisted knee anthroplasty
Drs. Kevin Lee and Travis Torngren of Upper Valley Orthopedics and Dr. Matheau Eysser of Madison Memorial Orthopedics will be the first surgeons in the region to be performing robotics-assisted total knee arthroplasty using the NAVIO Surgical System.
The procedure started earlier this month at Madison Memorial and represents one of the first CT-free robotics-assisted total knee arthroplasty procedures.
According to a Madison Memorial press release, the NAVIO system does not require a pre-operative CT-scan. Instead the surgeon collects patient-specific data during the procedure to build a 3-D model of the patient’s knee.
“We are truly fortunate to have such highly trained surgeons practicing here at Madison Memorial Hospital,” Executive Director of Business Development Doug McBride said. “This robotics surgical system will be an additional tool for providing even greater patient outcomes.”