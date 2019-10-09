Family opens haunted attraction on Snake River
Haunted attractions are beginning to open their shuttered doors for the Halloween season. In Menan, there will be a new place to be scared this month: The Haunted River.
The Haunted River is a family-owned attraction located on a five acre Snake River island near 501 N. 3100 E. This is the first year the attraction will be open, though co-owner James Stoker said he has had the idea to turn his family property into an attraction for at least five years. He said he and his wife Teresa Stoker worked on the property all this summer to get it ready for the season.
“It’s a really unique place, and there’s something really special about it when you’re down there,” James Stoker said.
The Haunted River will be open every Friday and Saturday through October, as well as Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 to 31. It may also be open Oct. 21 and Oct. 25 to 26. The ticket booth opens at 7:30 p.m. nightly and closes at 11 p.m. or until all have received their tickets. Those who do not want to be scared can wear neon glowing necklaces.