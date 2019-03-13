HCA Awards of Excellence awarded at EIRMC
Five Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center employees and volunteers received Hospital Corporation of America Awards of Excellence. The two categories for this award are Professional Mentoring and Compassionate Care.
The Employee First Humanitarian Award was given to volunteer RN and Clinical Supervisor in Labor and Delivery, Heather Olsen.
As a Frist Award winner, EIRMC will make a donation in Heather’s name to her charity of choice, Camp Magical Moments.
The Physician Frist Humanitarian Award was given to Neonatologist and Pediatric Intensivist Wyc Cheatham.
He has designated his charitable gift to the American Humanist Association.
The Volunteer Frist Humanitarian Award was given to Rebecca Ashworth. She has been volunteering at EIRMC since 1999 and has donated almost 6,000 hours in that time.
Ashworth has requested that the Soup Kitchen receive the charitable donation.
Lastly, the HCA Excellence in Nursing Awards were given to Professional Mentoring Educator Sheandi Richins and Compassionate Care Nurse Richelle Stoddard.
Richins is a full-time educator at EIRMC and Stoddard has been working in EIRMC’s NICU since 2001.
Stoddard has chosen to designate a charitable donation to the EIRMC Auxiliary, which helps patients with comfort care, gas and lodging.
The Frist Humanitarian Awards are given annually in recognition of the “humanitarian spirit,” and “philanthropic” work of the late Thomas Frist Sr., a founder of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), EIRMC’s parent company.