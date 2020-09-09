Cafe Catalina opens, and temporarily closes, their doors in RigbyCafe Catalina originally opened in June 2020 as a member of the new retail spaces along Farnsworth Way. Offering coffees, tea, breakfast and lunch items, owner Michael Fillmore has posted updates on his restaurant regularly to the local Rigby Facebook group.
Fillmore posted an update July 27 and 31 that they had closed temporarily due to faulty stucco that led to leaks in the restaurant through the walls.
Although the business opened again for takeout options, Fillmore once again took to Facebook Aug. 26 to report it was “too much of a burden to attempt to star open while construction” continued on the building. He went on to write that they would be reopening either once the issues were resolved or once they found a new location.
Mountain River Vapor Company sets up shop on N. State StreetMountain River Vapor Company is located in Rigby and offers e-cigarette products e-liquids, devices, batteries and charges for vaping. The owner, Samantha Pruitt, opened the store in Rigby July 2019.
The store also offers CBD products for pets and people like muscles creams that can help with anxiety, muscle and joint pain.
“The CBD products have no THC and they’re good for older pets with arthritis and especially around the Fourth of July,” Pruitt said.
Their hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. everyday except Sunday.
Squealers Fun Park offers outdoor activities for the whole familySquealers Fun Park is opened once more after being purchased by Kent Hansen. The park offers activities like mini golf, go-kart racing, bumper boats and more.
The park also plans to offer a straw maze for the fall season. Located at 735 N. Rigby Lake Drive, their hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday and Thursday, by reservation only Tuesday and Wednesday, and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The park is closed Sunday.
Yellowstone Lakeside RV Park offers full service, year round facilitiesAlso purchased and developed by Kent Hansen, Yellowstone Lakeside RV park offers laundry facilities, a dog park and pet area, tent campsites and more.
According to Manager Rebecca Davis, the park began development in Nov. 2019 and officially opened Memorial Day Weekend 2020. The park has 96 RV spots, three tent sites and one restroom and laundry facility.
Davis states the restrooms are individual bathrooms with full showers and tubs and the laundry facility has four commercial washer and dryers.
“We believe that we provide those traveling to Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons a convenient, clean and comfortable resting place along their way,” Davis said.