Pro Lube opens after months-long struggle with Access permits
Pro Lube has officially opened in Rigby after months of permitting issues.
Pro Lube is a full-service vehicle maintenance shop on State Street owned by Blair Hill. The business officially opened Nov. 11.
Hill, who lives just outside of Rigby, said he has 20 years of experience and decided to open his own shop when the opportunity arose. However, the opening of Pro Lube was delayed due to access permit issues. Pro Lube ultimately received the permit this spring. From there, Hill said everything else went quickly.
“Once we got the permits it went real well,” he said.
Hill said a grand opening is planned for 12 to 2 p.m. Dec. 6.
Fall River board REP earns certification
Fall River Electric current board secretary/treasurer Husk Crowther recently earned his Certified Cooperative Director (CCD) certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), as did board member Jeff Keay.
Crowther represents Fall River Electric customers in Jefferson County and the Rexburg area, while Keay serves owner-members of Fall River Electric from District 8, which includes the northern end of Island Park.
Fall River Electric’s bylaws require all the elected board directors to complete certification as a cooperative director which provides them with the essential skills required of cooperative directors.
“Our board continues to be comprised of exceptional individuals that are focused on the long-term viability of our electric utility and represent the best interests of the members that have elected them,” Fall River CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said.
Case said Crowther and Keay were both on the path to earn their Director Gold certifications, the highest level offered by NRECA.