Businesses struggling to get and stay staffed

Local businesses around Idaho have been struggling to stay staffed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, businesses have been searching for employees to fill positions.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 1,839,106 people currently live in Idaho. The Gem State’s population grew by 17.4% since the 2010 Census. Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the nation.
On a local level, Rigby is experiencing growing pains. Businesses are having difficulties finding people to fill positions that have been vacant for an extended period of time, or are looking to add more employees because of growth.
According to Idaho’s Department of Labor website, the number of unemployed persons in Idaho is 870,560, approximately 3.2%. The minimum wage in Idaho is currently $7.25, while federal minimum wage is also $7.25, and both have not changed since 2009.
The government passed the COVID-19 Cares Act Programs at the beginning of the pandemic, however, those programs will conclude their services June 19, 2021.
tThe programs included the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which was for self-employed or low wage earners to receive compensation; the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), was an extension that adds weeks to exhausted unemployment benefits; as well as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which were temporary emergency increases of $300 per week.
Businesses such as Country Cottons Custom Embroidery & Screen Printing, Scotty’s True Value Carquest, Dolly’s Subway Club and others have stated they have been unable to hire employees to fill positions they need. These businesses stated that they need more employees in order to keep up with the regular store hours and work that they have following COVID.
Rachel Anderson, the owner of Country Cottons Custom Embroidery & Screen Printing, stated she has been looking for another employee since December 2020.
“Keeping employees hasn’t been the issue because I have three main employees and we’ve all stayed and remained here,” said Anderson. “I was short an employee when COVID hit, and I have not been able to find anybody to replace that person possibly because of unemployment benefits.”
According to Anderson, the average pay at her business is higher than minimum wage, which she assumed would be helpful in encouraging prospective employees to come and work for her.
Anderson stated one of the reasons people don’t want to go to work is because people are receiving those extra benefits, such as unemployment benefits.
Crystal Lees, the manager of Scotty’s True Value and Carquest, stated she has also been struggling to find employees.
“Our business hours have stayed the same, but with the surplus of customers it has definitely been hard to have a staff to service them,” said Lees.
Lees stated not only has it been difficult to get people to apply, but then people do not show up to the interviews.
“We are hoping with Governor Brad Little’s developments that things will pick back up,” Lees said. “With the growth of the community, we desperately need more businesses to sustain the community as well.”
Lees stated she used to be able to run the store on minimal people, but now she can’t find enough staff to accommodate the growth of the store.
“With school out, that’s a plus,” said Lees, “But we are constantly looking for full-time employees, but it’s hard to get that with student applications.”
Dolly’s Subway Club owner Dolly Peterson reiterated that she can’t seem to find anybody that wants to go to work.
“I’ve been looking for help for almost a year,” said Peterson. “The employees here make good money, there’s no reason not to come back to work.”
Peterson also commented that one of the reasons people don’t want to come back to work is because they are getting paid too much money from government assistance.
“Why go to work when you’re getting an extra $300 to $400 a week,” Peterson commented.
These concerns were also echoed by Landon Thurgood, a second generation owner of Thurgood Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning. He stated that although they’ve been fortunate through the COVID pandemic, they have still been receiving hesitation from those not wanting to go into their trade in recent years.
“Trying to get the younger generation into this trade and put into this livelihood has been difficult,” said Thurgood. “We’ve been trying to find technicians who are willing to work on industrial things, but we haven’t found anyone.”
Thurgood stated he has offered to pay for schooling and education, but there haven’t been anyone who has been interested in working for a trade business.
“Finding people now who want to work with the mandates from COVID has been difficult,” said Thurgood. “It’s interestingly changed the dynamics of employees to employers because of COVID.”
“It’s easy enough to stay home and receive compensation,” Thurgood said. “Why go back to a job where you have to provide a service when you can stay home.”
Fast-food chains such as Arctic Circle, Dairy Queen and Subway commented that they are short-handed and in desperate need of more employees.
Marcia Thomas, the manager of Subway, stated she has been experiencing a lot of employees quitting recently.
“The bigger problem is people applying, and when you contact them they won’t respond,” said Thomas.
Thomas stated the minimum wage in Idaho has contributed to the problem. She is also glad that Governor Little has finally recognized that the whole unemployment situation is not okay, and she believes he will help out.
Arctic Circle Manager Tyler Camp stated he is struggling not only with getting employees, but keeping them as well.
“As soon as COVID started, things went down the drain,” said Camp. “People began quitting; we’ve been super shorthanded. We sometimes have to close our lobby and only run the drive-through because we don’t have enough people on staff. “
Camp stated they have been losing more employees and they really need the help.
Kristie Romriell, the manager of Dairy Queen, stated that they have struggled to find employees on and off for the past few months.
“It’s incredibly frustrating,” said Romriell. “We need the help and we can’t seem to find anybody. That’s the biggest thing for us.”
Romriell stated they have also been struggling to interview people because they won’t show up. She has been able to hire two people in the last month, but that is not enough for the demand of the community.
Rigby has been experiencing lots of growth in the past few years with hundreds of doors being added in new developments. With those developments comes consumers, but the difficulty is bringing in workers. Rigby is looking for those willing to work to help keep businesses running smoothly and keep money in the community.