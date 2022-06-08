Due to public scrutiny and concern of local citizens following the ten-year probationary sentence of Dillon Butikofer, the 19-year-old man charged with killing his infant son, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor felt it necessary to clarify the sentencing.
Butikofer pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years incarceration, according to a statement released by Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor. Taylor stated that while the Prosecuting Attorney’s office is responsible for charging cases and getting them to the sentencing phase, the sentence in ultimately in the discretion of the Judge.
Taylor further explained the sentencing process and the role the Idaho Department of Corrections contributes. According to his statement, IDOC provides a recommendation to the presiding judge which is called a Presentence Investigation (PSI).
PSI’s are conducted after a person is either found guilty in trial or pleads guilty. According to the IDOC’s website, investigators interview the defendant and other individuals as appropriate to determine both personal and criminal histories of the defendant prior to sentencing.
“Investigators review the defendants criminal record, the specific facts of the crime, as well as social history regarding education, employment, physical and mental health and community support systems,” the website states.
According to Taylor, PSIs are typically in line with the charge. For instance, in cases of voluntary manslaughter the resulting PSI would typically recommend sentencing appropriate for voluntary manslaughter, which can be up to 15 years of incarceration.
“We were greatly surprised by Idaho Department of Correction’s PSI recommendation of probation for Dillon Butikofer, which the judge followed,” Taylor said.
In Butikofer’s case, the PA’s Office agreed, as a term in the defendant’s plea agreement, to recommend the court follow the IDOC’s PSI recommendation, up to and including the full 15 years in prison, according to Taylor’s statement.
Taylor later stated that term was included in the plea agreement before a PSI was conducted, as the process dictates PSIs be conducted after the defendant pleads guilty.
“I’m upset, as upset as the public,” Taylor said in an interview following the sentencing.
According to Taylor, contesting the PSI’s recommendations would be considered a breach of the plea agreement.
Recommending the court follow the PSI’s recommendation will no longer be a term the PA’s office will include in their plea agreements on high profile cases such as Butikofer’s, Taylor stated.
Butikofer has a suspended sentence of ten years in prison. According to Taylor, this means that if Butikofer were to violate any of the specific terms of his probation, it would be possible he would serve the remainder of his sentence in prison.
The terms of his probation, according to his Judgement of Conviction, include completing 200 hours of community service, have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of six, and successful completion of anger management and parenting classes among other terms.