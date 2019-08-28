Members of the Central Fire District are continuing to look at ways to better serve the growing community in Jefferson County.
According to the draft minutes, discussions in the Aug. 8 Central Fire meeting revolved around applying for a grant for CPR technology, purchasing new equipment, analyzing call and demographic data and beginning to design living quarters in the Rigby Fire Station.
At a time when the district is noticing increased call number and considering how to continue keeping up, Trevor Brooks, a sociology professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho, said he was looking for a service project for his sociology students outside of Rexburg.
“We’ll be looking at some of the EMT data, just to see which neighborhoods, which blocks most of their calls come from,” Brooks said.
He said students will also be analyzing changes in demographic data such as population, median age, poverty rates based on U.S. Census Bureau data.
Anderson said this call and demographic data will help those at central fire and at the county make informed decisions about when to hire full-time positions and when and where an ambulance district should be started. Jefferson County currently contracts with Idaho Falls for ambulance services and Central Fire is volunteer based.
“We know we’re getting more calls all the time and we know that’s because of a population increase,” Anderson said.
However, the data Brooks and his class gather will turn that general knowledge into more concrete numbers.
When full-time fire-fighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) do become a reality, the Rigby fire station could receive a makeover. According to the draft minutes of the Aug. 8 meeting, Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson has asked architect Graham Whipple to design living quarters for the Rigby Fire Station.
Outside of growth, Central Fire is keeping up with regular business and updating equipment. Commissioners approved the budget for fiscal year 2020, without public comment, according to the draft minutes. They also approved the purchase of multiple new pieces of equipment and discussed a grant to get a device that performs CPR.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said Central Fire, along with area emergency medical service (EMS) providers in at least Mud Lake, Clark County and Madison County, are applying for a grant for four LUCAS (Lund University Cardiac Assist System) devices.
“If you can get a fairly good sized region together, grants are more apt to be awarded,” he said.
Anderson said Idaho Falls managed to get a grant and he said those in the area are impressed with the devices and decided to try to acquire some of the devices as well.
The district has put a bid out for a new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) truck for the Ririe station to replace the old one. Commissioners also voted to purchase another pickup truck at an inexpensive price this year — at around $37,000 according to the draft minutes — since prices were expected to increase next year.
Stations in Menan and Rigby will also receive new stabilizer struts, which protect EMS personnel by allowing them to stabilize vehicles that are tipped over or in an otherwise precarious position, Anderson said. He said those at the Lewisville and Rigby stations opted to instead acquire new computers.