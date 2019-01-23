BYU International Folk Dance coming to Idaho Falls

The Brigham Young University’s International Folk Dance Ensemble will be in Idaho Falls Feb. 9, performing at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 to $30 and can be obtained from the Idaho Falls Art Council. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door, however they will cost $5 more. Proceeds from the concert will be used by the Idaho Falls Chapter of the BYU Alumni Association to provide replenishment grants to local students at BYU.
In the past decade, the Ensemble has visited 29 countries spanning four continents. As an emissary of the United States and American traditions, the group has become internationally famous at the most prestigious folk dance festivals abroad, where it performs with many of the world’s finest dance companies.
The troupe boasts 40 musicians, singers, dancers, and technicians, who combine to form one of the most unique groups of performing artists in the United States. The folk dancers’ musical ensemble, Mountain Strings, not only provides accompaniment for the dancers but also performs show-stopping traditional music.