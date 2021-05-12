CAFO proposal denied at P&Z hearing

A large Confined Animal Feeding Operation proposed in Menan by Tom Dunlop with Smith Cattle Co. had its permit application denied following a lengthy public hearing May 6.
The proposed CAFO was for approximately 6,100 head of cattle at about 699 N 3200 E. Dunlop stated that their goal was to make the area a grower yard, which would be for cattle under 900 lbs. Although the request was for 6,100 head, Dunlop said he was unsure if they would have that many.
While giving information on the property, Dunlop said he had spoken with residents who claimed that flooding was not an issue for the area, to which attendees in the crowd began to murmur their disagreement with his statement.
Following Dunlop’s opening statements on the project, the hearing was then opened for residents that submitted letters and signed up to speak either in favor, neutral or against the CAFO.
There were no letters or attendees presented that were in favor of the project and there was a single speaker in the neutral category.
Natalie Schmidt, a realtor with Archibald Real Estate, was asked to give a statement on the impact a CAFO would have on the property value in the area. Schmidt stated there have been studies done in other states that indicate a range of 40% and 10% decrease in value of a home within a mile of a CAFO.
There are not studies of that capacity available for Idaho so Schmidt stated that she went to the Jefferson County Tax Assessors.
“It’s a 30% decrease on any land parcels and 15% decrease on any improvements, which includes homes, shops, anything that adds value to the property,” Schmidt said.
Following Schmidt, the time was turned over to those against the proposal. Of the speakers and letters submitted, the common concerns voiced included the loss of property value, water contamination and the infringement the CAFO would have one people’s enjoyment of their property in terms of dust, smell, flies and noise.
There were nearly 20 statements and letters put on the record against the CAFO, which did not include letters submitted by county residents that fell outside of the zone of notification.
“I as a neighbor of close to 70 years strongly oppose the 6,000 head of cattle feedlot proposed for the Smith Cattle Company on the banks of the Snake River for multiple reasons,” Ed Eames said. “My main concern here is water contamination because of said feedlot.”
Eames said groundwater and drinking water can be easily contaminated and that flooding is an often occurring problem. He stated he had images and slides that show the proposed area under water, which he then presented to the commission.
Of the against statements made both in speaking and in letters, water contamination and flooding were referenced as a concern over ten times.
“I would propose a cattle site where there is no water contamination threat and few people,” Eames stated.
Several residents quoted the county’s Nuisance Ordinance, which Nic White of Menan said addresses “offenses of the senses” that impact comfort, which specifically mentions livestock operations.
Attorney Andrew Rollins spoke as representation of two residents. He also presented a petition that had been signed by 125 people. Rollins stated that on the legality of the application, even with a Conditional Use Permit, a CAFO of this size was not permitted in an Ag 10 zone according the county’s ordinances.
“The ordinance says it would allow for less than 300 head of cattle in that zone,” Rollins said. “This far exceeds what’s allow in an Ag 10 zone.”
The hearing lasted nearly two hours between all the comments and the letters that were read into the public record, with the commissioners moving to recess for a short period before moving forward with their discussion and ultimate decision.
Commissioner Heath Lewis said that a huge issue for him was the water where the proposed CAFO would be surrounded on three sides.
“It’s hard to overlook that,” he said.
Commissioner Ryan Ashcraft said first that a CAFO of this size is not permitted in an Ag 10 zone and that he too understood the level of concern when it came to potential water contamination.
“The high risk factors were all related to water,” Ashcraft stated. “I’m not sure I’m convinced that the water safety has been guaranteed.”
Other commissioners chimed in, citing additional concerns on the water and if the CAFO was even allowed in the area.
“The purpose of the Ag 10 zone is to allow agricultural use with residential considerations,” said Commissioner Michael Clark. “A small CAFO would be allowed in an Ag 10 with a conditional use permit, but a large CAFO is not.”
Following their discussion of the zoning, water concerns and other considerations, a motion was made to deny the application for a large scale CAFO, with the Ag 10 definition and Land Use Table cited, along with the contamination concerns.
Dunlop stated that at this time, he could not speak to if Smith Cattle Company would be looking to move forward in another area.
“The officials spoke and that’s what we’ll abide by,” Dunlop said. “These kind of processes go through a public process, so you never know what you’re going to get. I dealt with the science part, and finding the most suitable piece of land that we have, and unfortunately most of our land is near the river.”