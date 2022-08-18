Camp Hayden Hosts Fourth Annual Special Needs Camp at Ririe RV Park August 19th-21st
Courtesy Photo

Ririe, ID – Camp Hayden is hosting the families of sixteen children with special needs at Aspen Grove Inn and RV Park August 19th thru August 21st. Camp Hayden provides incredible adventures for these families by adapting activities and adventures so that individuals with physical or mental disabilities can take part in a fun/safe environment. Past activities have included horseback rides, inflatable waterslides, zip lining, ATV rides, a plane flyover that dropped candy from the sky and water activities.

“We cannot wait for our 4th year of Camp Hayden,” said Amy Smith, Board President of Campy Hayden. “Every year we’re able to serve more families at our camp, adapt new and exciting activities for our campers and have a bigger impact on the special needs community. We have some amazing activities planned this year and I cannot wait to see it all come together for our 2022 camp. The amount of work, planning and fundraising that go into creating these camps is significant, but when we get to camp it is 100% worth everything that goes into it. Rising costs have added some new challenges this year, but we’re fortunate to have a great community of donors that rise to the occasion when we need them.”

