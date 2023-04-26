Representatives from local canal companies once again approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on April 17 to contribute to a discussion started in February regarding the required setbacks on their canals.
County Commissioner Scott Hancock began the meeting by addressing the work the county had put in to ensuring setbacks and easements were visible on the maps used in the Planning and Zoning Department, as well as the work done to include those setbacks on the permitting applications.
“When a plat map is approved by the board, it becomes a legislative document,” Milton Ollerton, Planning and Zoning Administrator, stated. “The only way to change that map is to come back through this process and have the board change that map.”
This, Ollerton explained was an unintended consequence of requiring a property owner to apply for a variance to build within the 60-foot set-back established in the county code. This two-step process, of approving a plat and applying for a variance, would incur costs for both the applicant and the county.
Luke Hicks, a member of both the Great Feeder Canal Board and the Burgess Canal, stated he was aware of the burden the county would face with the process, as well as the burdens the county bear in the process of platting and planning for growth. However, Hicks stated, the only resource the canal companies have when lack of maintenance access to a canal somehow damages private property is litigation.
According to Hicks, removing the 60-foot setback requirement would lead to further cases of pending litigation by the end of the year. While a two-step process for building within the setback may lead to incurred costs for the county and the residents, he stated the financial burden would not be as grave as the cost of litigation for the canal companies.
At the the February 13 meeting with the canal boards, Ollerton had stated due to the nature of canal companies and extreme variation between different canal types, the county wished to have developers work directly with their adjacent canal in regard to setbacks.
On April 17, Greg Price with the Harrison Canal expressed his own concern on working directly with the developers, stating some agreements are sometimes not honored as the agreed solution never appears on the official plat.
Having already thought about the issue, Ollerton stated moving forward he would like to make a requirement for every plat application to have a physical contract-type agreement with canal companies, detailing the amount of setback and any of the other requirements.
According to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, Idaho State Code on setbacks never mentions any numbers, putting the determination of what is reasonable on the canal companies to work out with the developers. Taylor further stated establishing a number of feet where the state hadn’t could also make the county liable.
He further stated figuring a solution to setbacks was hard to do, but the one-size-fits-all approach didn’t really work as not all canals are the same and not all properties are the same.
While no decision was made at the conclusion of the meeting, Hancock stated this was an ongoing issue which the county would continue to work through. He stated his appreciation for the members of the canal boards who were present and were willing to discuss the issue with them while they worked to find a solution.
