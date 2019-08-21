Elections for local government positions are coming up and deadlines to file for candidacy are just more than two weeks away.
City, cemetery, fire district and school trustee positions are up for election, and eligible individuals must file applications for candidacy by 5 p.m. Sept. 6. City candidates file with the cities, and cemetery, fire district and trustee candidates file with the county. Write-in candidates must file a declaration of intent by Oct. 8. Election Day is Nov. 5.
The following positions are up for election in Jefferson County
Cities
Lewisville — Three council member positions
Menan — Mayor, two council member positions
Mud Lake — Mayor, two council member positions
Rigby — Three council member positions
Ririe — Mayor, two council member positions
Roberts — Mayor, two council member positions
School District Trustees
Jefferson Joint School District — Zone 4, Zone 7
Ririe School District — Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3
West Jefferson School District — Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3
Cemeteries
Central Cemetery — Zone 1, Zone 2
Lewisville Cemetery — Zone 2
Little Butte Cemetery — Zone 2, Zone 3
Pioneer Cemetery — Zone 3
Ririe/Shelton Cemetery — Zone 1, Zone 2
Roberts Cemetery — Zone 1, Zone 2
West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery — Zone 3
Fire Districts
Central — Zone 1, Zone 3, Zone 5
Hamer — Zone 2
Roberts — Zone 1, Zone 2
West Jefferson — Zone 1, Zone 2