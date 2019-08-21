Elections for local government positions are coming up and deadlines to file for candidacy are just more than two weeks away.

City, cemetery, fire district and school trustee positions are up for election, and eligible individuals must file applications for candidacy by 5 p.m. Sept. 6. City candidates file with the cities, and cemetery, fire district and trustee candidates file with the county. Write-in candidates must file a declaration of intent by Oct. 8. Election Day is Nov. 5.

The following positions are up for election in Jefferson County

Cities

Lewisville — Three council member positions

Menan — Mayor, two council member positions

Mud Lake — Mayor, two council member positions

Rigby — Three council member positions

Ririe — Mayor, two council member positions

Roberts — Mayor, two council member positions

School District Trustees

Jefferson Joint School District — Zone 4, Zone 7

Ririe School District — Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3

West Jefferson School District — Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3

Cemeteries

Central Cemetery — Zone 1, Zone 2

Lewisville Cemetery — Zone 2

Little Butte Cemetery — Zone 2, Zone 3

Pioneer Cemetery — Zone 3

Ririe/Shelton Cemetery — Zone 1, Zone 2

Roberts Cemetery — Zone 1, Zone 2

West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery — Zone 3

Fire Districts

Central — Zone 1, Zone 3, Zone 5

Hamer — Zone 2

Roberts — Zone 1, Zone 2

West Jefferson — Zone 1, Zone 2