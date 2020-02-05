Potential candidates for county positions have about a month to gather everything they need to file their declarations of candidacy.
On May 19, multiple local positions will be up for election. Candidate filing for the positions begins March 2. The deadline to file is March 13.
In Jefferson County, four county positions will be on the ballot: Commissioner District 1 (four-year term), Commissioner District 2 (two-year term), Sheriff (four-year term) and Prosecuting Attorney. Those currently serving in the positions are District 1 Commissioner Shayne Young, District 2 Commissioner Scott Hancock, Sheriff Steve Anderson and Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer (four-year term). Candidates for commissioner positions must live in the district they would represent.
A precinct committeeman position (two-year term) will also be up for election.
In Clark County, the Commissioner District 1 (four-year term), Commissioner District 2 (two-year term) and Sheriff positions are up for election. Those positions are held by District 1 Commissioner Nick Hillman, District 2 Commissioner Greg Shenton and Sheriff Bart May.
Precinct committeemen will also be up for election.
Voters in Clark, Jefferson, Fremont and Butte counties will also elect Legislative District 35 representatives May 19. Rep. Jerald Raymond (R-Menan) and Rep. Rod Furniss (R-Rigby) hold the two-year term positions.
According to Jefferson County Election Administrator Shonna Allred, “All candidates for County Office should contact the County Clerk’s Office for information on reporting requirements prior to announcing candidacy, accepting donations or spending money.”
Bonds, levies, initiatives and referendums can also be placed on the May 19 ballot. The deadline to submit the ballot language is March 20. March 10 will be the presidential primaries. No other elections will be held that day.