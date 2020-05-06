The Jefferson County Republican Central Committee held a forum for county commissioner and prosecuting attorney candidates April 30 on the Zoom Platform.
Drawing 83 viewers, each candidate was given time for an opening statement before entering a question and answer session.
Participants included Ty Belnap, Paul Butikofer, Brian Farnsworth, Scott Hancock, Mark Taylor and Shayne Young.
Commissioner Candidate Questions
1. Do you have a plan to improve Jefferson County’s roads, many of which need to be paved, widened or resurfaced to accommodate the increase in traffic?
Belnap- He stated that his first priority would be maintenance of the current roads in the county, as everyone deserves to drive on decently maintained roads. Belnap recommends creating road districts and receiving input from residents to the Road and Bridge department for actual feedback from the community. He also stated that the history of badly treating those who report road conditions needed to be put to a stop and was unacceptable.
Farnsworth- As commissioner previously, Farnsworth stated that he worked hard on the road systems before and wants to again. He suggested creating a one, five and ten year plan for road work, starting with roads that are most heavily used and in the worst condition and moving forward from there. Farnsworth also stated that with the number of crew members the county has in Road and Bridge, he’d like to get ahead of the complaints. He also said that if the county is going to maintain roads, they need to repair them properly. If subdivisions are held to a certain standard, then the county should be too, Farnsworth stated.
Hancock- According to Hancock, the county upgraded 63 miles of roads in the county. With a hard winter, the county continues to move forward on completing road repairs, he said. Hancock stated that with the county’s growth and traffic increase, he believes we need to make sure Road and Bridge works efficiently and gets residents the most bang for their buck.
Young- When he first ran as commissioner, Young stated that he ran on wanting to improve the roads, which takes a lot of funding. He would like to divert more funds to Road and Bridge and thanks to the sheriff, the county has good funds coming in, Young said. He also believes sub-development ordinances need to be redone to modernize the roads for turnouts.
2. The recent rapid expansion in Jefferson County has been primarily residential. This puts enormous pressure on the school systems, and fire and police protection. What is your plan to deal with this growth while maintaining the current level of service?
Farnsworth- He stated that growth is going to be rough on the county but they have to be ahead of it. While schools will continue to grow, growth can’t stop. Farnsworth said that while many don’t like to pay for schools now that they’ve completed their education, someone paid for his schooling and now it’s his time to pay it forward. He concluded by saying that the county has to make sure to use their money wisely, plan road work around the growth and again, to use money wisely.
Hancock- As the second fastest growing county in the state, Hancock stated that county is concerned and have been working to maintain emergency services and the sheriffs department. He said that we need to look at the future and take into account what services are needed in the future and plan for that.
Young- He stated that the county’s growth is unprecedented but it’s not a bad thing. Young said that we need to embrace the growth and plan for it with input from Planning and Zoning to accommodate the growth. He believes that the county needs businesses to improve funding to law enforcement and fire departments. Young stated he would like to see the sheriff’s office get a K9 unit and that they need to grow along with residents.
Belnap- He would like to see a greater coordination with school boards and superintendents on what their plan for growth is so the county isn’t the last to know on land purchases and schools’ long term plans. Belnap would like for the commissioners to establish a contact point to receive monthly reports to plan for the needs of the schools. He also stated that the county can be smarter in how they spend money. One example he gave was being more frugal in building projects.
3. With all the growth in the Rigby and East County area, what plans do you have to insure the needs for those residents on the West side are being met?
Hancock- He stated that the commissioners represent everyone in the county and that he wants the people in the west to receive necessary services and be well-taken care of. Hancock said that in the planning process, the commissioners look at all areas to make sure needs are being serviced and prioritized, even if Rigby is the highest growth area.
Young- He said that he knows the people in West Jefferson feel forgotten, but he hasn’t forgotten them. Young stated that there are times where he thinks West Jefferson would be a nice place to live and that residents in that area should be recognized for their sacrifice with the traffic from the landfill. He believes they need road improvements and maintenance and that will be one of his priorities as funding comes available. He would also like to support them more in their fairs and events.
Farnsworth- Farnsworth agrees that the commissioners should look at every aspect of the county, including in the west. He stated that when he was first elected as commissioner, he visited the west side of the county and handed out his phone number to those that wanted to reach out so issues could be addressed immediately. Farnsworth again reiterated that the roads in the county need repairs, especially for farm-to-market areas. He believes residents have the right to good roads.
Belnap- He stated that those living in Roberts, Terreton, Monteview and Hamer are all included in the feeling of being forgotten if they don’t reside in Rigby, part of those feelings being contributed to by the lack of road attention. Belnap believes there should be more communication between commissioners, Planning and Zoning as well as Road and Bridge so people know they have a voice and their situation is being recognized.
4. How can Jefferson County be more attractive to business interests?
Young- While there are a lot of businesses looking at the area according to Young, he believes the commissioners should work with everyone in the county such as Planning and Zoning on modernizing codes and improving zoning. Businesses need to find a place to build and improvements need to be made to attract businesses. Young stated that they should work with the state to improve access into the county and that Commissioners can bring in businesses through tax leverage so they want to build here. The commissioners and community can work together to reach out to businesses and communicate with them to move to Jefferson County and explain how we’re growing.
Belnap- He stated that business development is important to the county, with the most important part of bringing businesses as looking at the tax base, availability, location, traffic patterns and infrastructure. Belnap said you can’t ask a large company to come into a county where there’s no water, sewer or other services. The county can look at negotiations between the county and city to expand infrastructure not only for residential, but also industrial and business areas. He said they should work with cities to make that growth and planning happen.
Farnsworth- In order to attract businesses, the county needs to have infrastructure, roads, internet, water, sewer and garbage. Coming into Rigby from the south, the overpass needs to be done to allow access from both directions. The area needs easy access from I-20 along with road development. He also stated that they need to work with cities to update sewer and water systems for capacity. If the county is going to bring businesses, there needs to be easy access, good roads, sewer, water, internet and cellphone. Farnsworth said they can do that and can also look at the tax base for the businesses and offer tax breaks to get the businesses started.
Hancock- He stated that he has to agree with everything that’s been said; we need to make sure we have necessary infrastructure, school systems, a good tax base and incentives for moving into Jefferson County. Hancock said they’re already putting things in place to attract business like tax breaks. He said they need to be proactive in encouraging businesses to come, as a lot of people that live here would also like to work here. Hancock said they need to show that the county has man-power, educated people and can work with cities to provide needed infrastructure.
Prosecuting Attorney Questions
1. The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office budget has increased substantially in the last few years due to growth and an increase in caseload. What are your plans to streamline and structure the office to make it as efficient as possible?
Butikofer- With more demand and more cases, especially in child abuse cases, which take more time and resources, the budget has risen. He also added an additional compliance officer to enforce Planning and Zoning compliance. Butikofer said that before 2019, the commissioners hired private attorney to assist in the load. Last year, Planning and Zoning was but the private attorney was unable to do the case, as they were not deputized. Butikofer said that he asked commissioners to move that position to a deputized position to add money to budget. The county then went from un-deputized, quarter time attorney to deputized full time attorney.
Taylor- He stated there needs to be a streamline and that he would make the office more efficient. Currently, the county has three attorneys with a criminal background, and there are people that say that’s more than necessary for the needs of Jefferson County. Taylor believes the workload could be handled by two criminal attorneys and one full-time civil attorney. He said that growth means the county needs more civil law instruction and currently, there is only one part time civil attorney who also works part time with Bonneville County. Taylor said that Jefferson county deserves, and needs, one full time civil attorney with the amount of growth. He stated that once he took office, the office could double their civil focus and would no longer need a part-time attorney.
2. If the Commissioners asked you for legal advice to achieve an objective that you did not support politically, would you help them as best you could despite your personal misgivings?
Taylor- He stated that yes, he would advise them because as the Prosecuting Attorney, he would be acting as a legal advisor, not a political one. Taylor said that his opinions don’t matter because it’s his role to act legally, not politically.
Butikofer- He stated that he agrees with Taylor’s position, as the Prosecuting Attorney doesn’t act as a fourth commissioner, only to advise on the law and the possible dangers. He would advise them to not do something or advise them on how to do it legally. Butikofer stated that’s what they currently do with Weston Davis and Mike Winchester, who works 20 hours a week, with Butikofer doing 20% of work with Mike and Weston on civil matters.
3. A recent candidate forum dealt with the prosecutorial differences between civil and criminal law. Explain why you feel that you have the qualifications and experience to deal with both types of cases?
Butikofer- With 10 years in prosecution and 13 in criminal defense, Butikofer said it’s good to know your defense’s game plan, same with the offense. Having experience in both, he said it gives him better insight on filing for either criminal or civil. He then quoted Mike Tyson saying, “Everyone has a plan until you get punched in the face.”
Taylor- He has worked in civil and investigated government cases for 11 years. Taylor believes litigation, especially in trials, is the least efficient and most expensive way to prosecute, when only two to three cases ever go to court. He also has managed teams of attorneys and done screening for attorney applicants. Taylor said he is a strong believer in specialists and said that if he needed heart surgery, he would need a heart surgeon. Taylor believes that everyone deserves an expert and as prosecuting attorney, he will find those who are experts to fill positions, and they may even bee those who are already in those positions now.
4. A collegial working relationship between the Prosecuting Attorney and the County Sheriff’s Office is very important in maintaining and enforcing the law in our county. Do you presently have such a relationship or, if you are elected, how would you develop that relationship if elected?
Taylor- He stated that he has already begun building relationships with those who have spoken to him, people who Taylor agreed with to not disclose their identities so they felt comfortable to speak candidly. Taylor is confident that there will not be any relationship problems if he were to be prosecuting attorney. He said that there are issues right now between some law enforcement and the attorneys office that need to be addressed. He continued by saying that regardless of why cases haven’t been brought forward, the attorney’s office and law enforcement needs to work together and just get it done.
Butikofer- He said that over three and half years, he’s worked hard to build relationships with sheriffs office, Rigby police, advocacy groups and that he’s been endorsed by other prosecutors. He also referenced a letter from the sheriff that speaks for itself. Butikofer said that they do training multiple times a year and do one-on-ones, as well as having officers in their office every week working on cases. According to Butikofer, they are doing four times more search warrants from before he took office. He considers the current relationships to be effective.
Candidates then issued a short closing statement at the end of the question and answer session, concluding the candidate forum from April 30.
Elections this year will be held by mail-in ballots only. Ballots should be requested before May 19. The last day ballots can be returned is June 2. Any ballots received after June 2 will not be counted.
Ballots can be requested at www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.