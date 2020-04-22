A candidate forum held by the Jefferson County Farm Bureau took place April 16, drawing Farm Bureau board members, candidates and county residents alike to the Zoom platform.
Holly Hancock moderated the forum, allowing each candidate three minutes to outline who they are, why they’re running and some of their goals if elected.
The forum began with the candidates for Jefferson County Commissioner seats including Brian Farnsworth, Shayne Young, Ty Belnap and Scott Hancock.
According to Farnsworth, his motivations for running include his passion for the work as commissioner, a position which he held from 2013 to 2019. He believes in spending frugally and honestly and wants the county to move forward with infrastructure in an orderly fashion.
Young wants to further address growth in Jefferson County by bringing in new businesses and to increase planning and zoning efforts to better the living experience in the community. He currently acts as a commissioner and wants to focus on road repair if re-elected.
Belnap has been a Jefferson County resident for 57 years and stated that he was approached “a lot” to run as a commissioner to improve the county. He is interested in having the county partake in smart growth and ending the “incestuous” relationship between the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney and the City of Rigby attorney.
Hancock, a current commissioner, has spent the last five and a half years in his position, which has lent to his knowledge of county operations, budgets and spending. In the most recent year as county commissioner, Hancock said he’s worked hard on balancing the budgets and justifying rises in costs.
Question for commissioner candidates: Are you in favor of lower property taxes and if so, where would you make cuts to balance lowered taxes?
Farnsworth said that while he’s always in favor of lowering taxes wherever they can, it would require looking at which departments and entities could operate on lower costs.
Young stated that while it’s nice to have property taxes lowered, a lot of taxes paid in the county go to schools and other entities, not necessarily commissioners. He said that he’s unsure if taxes could be lowered right away but it would take looking at schools and where residents want taxes lowered.
Belnap said he can’t imagine anyone not wanting lower taxes but agreed that it would take time looking through the budget to see what programs could be cut. He strongly believes there’s room for more department efficiency and that he would be careful of not taking away from critical services or taking jobs away.
Hancock said the county needs to make their dollars stretch while not eliminating jobs. If re-elected as commissioner, this is something he hopes to continue looking at.
Following the commissioners, candidates for prosecuting attorney, Paul Butikofer and Mark Taylor, took to sharing their introductory statements and answering a question.
Butikofer began by speaking on his job experience from the age of 13 to now, going from picking dirt clods to now working as the current Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney. He spent time in the United States Army and also in the Idaho National Guard. After taking a job at a law firm in Boise, is opened his own private practice. He is running for re-election because he believes the county is heading in a good direction and that he wants to fulfill his number one goal of keeping kids safe. Butikofer stated that he’s has too many court trials to count and that he is committed to keeping the community safe.
Taylor received his education in law from Antonin Scalia Law School and straight out of law school worked prosecuting civil antitrust cases for the United States government. He chose to run after several county employees approached him about running to correct concerns they had, Taylor said. His goals include a better use of budget and stated that he has plans to save the county over $67,000 by eliminating the need for a part-time attorney. Jefferson County currently has two deputy attorneys in addition to the prosecuting attorney and a part-time attorney.
Question for Prosecuting Attorney candidates: How does civil law and criminal law work together and also how you would better improve the relationship with county law enforcement?
Butikofer said that the county prosecuting attorney’s office handles criminal and civil cases. He stated that last year, planning and zoning faced two lawsuits which were handled by their office. Butikofer stated that he and the two deputy attorneys along with the part-time attorney can handle civil cases as well as criminal cases. He then asked how someone with no criminal experience could effectively pursue a criminal case. Butikofer then went on to say that he believes the current relationship between their office and law enforcement is fine and would continue doing what they’re already doing.
Taylor followed by stating that while it’s silly to imply that he has no criminal case experience, he doesn’t believe in “dabbling” in different types of law. He wants to designate experts to handle cases, not someone trying to do both. According to Taylor, Fremont and Teton counties both have prosecuting attorneys with civil backgrounds, so the idea isn’t revolutionary. He hopes to hire experts in criminal prosecution and would then act as the civil prosecutor. Taylor then stated that if anyone had a concern about someone with a civil background taking the office, they should just approach law enforcement and ask, who Taylor claims, has no complaints about his experience.
Candidates for District 35 house seats and senate candidates followed, including Van Burtenshaw, Jud Miller, Karey Hanks, Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss. Holly stated that George Judd spoke with her stating that he may not be able to attend the forum.
Burtenshaw stated that he’s been an Idahoan all his life and has a high priority to protect the water in Idaho, the fastest growing state. He stated that he has a high priority to make sure Idaho’s water is taken care of. He also stated that with COVID-19, he has a constitutional duty to balance the budget. Finally, he said he is committed to education and wants to raise waged for teachers and funding for computers.
Jud Miller, a lifelong resident of Idaho with the exception of his schooling, has a passion for principles of good government, principles which he holds to under pressure, and said he’s running because the senate needs a conservative voice for limited government. Miller said that many people are moving to Idaho because they like what they see and wants to stop overreach and preserve what Idaho is and what the United States used to be. He believes that decisions must be made not just on what feels good in the moment, but also on looking to the future.
Karey Hanks served as a representative in 20017 and 2018 and earned the Friend of Agriculture Award. She states that her life experiences have helped her to know about the community and despite not being in office currently, she has continued to serve her community and work to understand their viewpoints. Hanks states her voting reflets conservative values that represent the district while current representatives have voted against district interests.
Jerald Raymond said that it takes a great deal of dedication to serve and that he’s been in conferences often to continue serving in his position. He mentioned bills he’s carried in favor of agriculture and education that have passed and stated that he wants to raise revenue for fire and ambulance districts as well as remove barrier between the two. Raymond stated he’s running to keep the momentum going and would also like to focus on improving standards for math, science, English and language arts.
Rod Furniss grew up on a farm in Menan and stated that during his time in office, he has worked with companies and other entities with Medicaid expansion and health care issues. He also spoke on the committees he’s served on and how he’s worked to make sure this side of the state gets their time in representation.
Question for District and Senate Candidates: Would you support an increase in the gas tax in order to fix statewide infrastructure. If you did not support that tax increase, how would you fund repairs?
Burtenshaw stated that there are many ways to fund the transportation problem, he is not in favor of raising any taxes. He believes that we need to use the funds we have to meet our goals and that we have the ability to take things that are more important and move funds there.
Miller stated that while he hasn’t studied the gas tax too thoroughly, every time we want to reduce taxes, we have to look at where we can spend less or where to increase another tax. Miller suggested talking to residents to see where they want to be taxed and then move from there.
Hanks said taxes shouldn’t be raised. She said that we don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem. Spending should be focused on education and roads first before funding the extras.
Raymond said that with where we’re currently at with today’s challenges, revenues will be down in dedicated funds. He suggests finding a revenue stream to make sure road maintenance is maintained and that it will take a refreshed set of eyes to make it happen.
Furniss concluded by stating that currently, taxes don’t need to be raised. Instead there needs to be a level funding source as the Idaho Transportation Department plans their projects ten years in advance.
To reach out with specific questions, candidates can be reached through email.
Brian Farnsworth- bmfarnsworth@hotmail.com
Shayne Young- syoung@co.jefferson.id.us
Ty Belnap- tsbelnap@q.com
Scott Hancock- shancock@co.jefferson.id.us
Mark Taylor- contact@marktaylor4prosecutingattorney.com
Paul Butikofer- PButikofer@co.jefferson.id.us
Karey Hanks- khanks.idaho@gmail.com
Jerald Raymond- raymond4idaho@gmail.com
George Judd- mayorlewisville@gmail.com
Rod Furniss- RFurniss@house.idaho.gov
Jud Miller- millerj@byui.edu
Van Burtenshaw- vburtenshaw@senate.idaho.gov
Elections this year will be held by mail-in ballots only. Ballots should be requested before May 19. The last day ballots can be returned in June 2. Any ballots received after June 2 will not be counted.
Ballots can be requested at www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.