Moderated by Steve Pinther with questions presented by Theron Josephson, the Fremont and Jefferson Republican Central Committees held an online Zoom forum April 22 for district and senate representatives for District 35.
Each candidate received two minutes for an introduction and then a question and answer session followed, with four questions prepared for each position.
Van Burtenshaw and Jud Miller kicked off the forum with introductions.
Burtenshaw current acts as the District 35 senator, having lived in Terreton all his life. He’s married with five children and 16 grandchildren. His service includes 16 years in legislation, four years in the House of Representatives and two years in the Senate. Burtenshaw said he knows what it takes to run the state.
Miller is a retired emergency and family physician and is also from the area. He’s married with five children and 30 grandchildren. Miller said he loves Idaho and he loves the chance to serve it. He believes Idaho is one of the best kept secrets in the Nation and people are flocking here because of the limited government and he wants to keep it that way. Miller states he has a passion for good government.
Question One: SB 1350 Now requires that all citizen initiative petitions have a financial impact statement attached which would clearly state as to how the initiative would be funded. Do you support or oppose?
Burtenshaw: He stated that he absolutely supports it and believes that we have to be fiscally responsible. Every bill has a fiscal note so we know the impact on the budget. With Medicaid expansion, many didn’t know how much it would cost.
Miller: He stated that he agrees totally and believes the outcome of the voting on Medicaid expansion would have been different if the costs had been clarified. Miller believes that we should think carefully about if we as a state truly want the Medicaid expansion.
Question Two: In 2018 Medicaid Expansion was passed by the voters of Idaho. The 2020 Legislature adjourned leaving an approximate $8M hole in Medicaid Expansion Funding, because no bill could be agreed upon that required the counties to help pay for the implementation, it is likely, given the drastic economic impacts of COVID19, that even more funding will be necessary when the Legislature meets again in January. How would you propose that this program be funded?
Miller: Miller doesn’t know if Idaho should keep Medicaid expansion but if the state does move forward, if will be expensive and that qualifications that didn’t make the original bill should be included to help with the costs, like having work requirements, promoting competition between hospitals and insurance companies and free-market medicine.
Burtenshaw: One proposal to help with funding Medicaid expansion would be to close down the Catastrophic Fund, which generates approximately $8 million a year. Closing down this fund would fill the hole in Medicaid funding.
Question Three: Sen. Burtenshaw, you are running as a conservative Republican, and yet the Idaho Freedom Foundation rates your voting record lower than many of your fellow senators. How do you respond. And Dr. Miller, how can you criticize Sen. Burtenshaw’s voting record and assure voters you are 100% conservative when you’ve never yet had to cast a vote in the Senate?
Burtenshaw: He stated that if he merely wanted his score with the Idaho Freedom Foundation to go up, he would simply vote ‘no’ on everything that’s presented. Burtenshaw said that his job is to “get in there” and help shape and build budgets. He believes he’s filling his duty to the Finance and Appropriation Committee.
Miller: While he is an unknown entity, Miller said that voters will have to trust that he’ll vote conservatively but he believes our budget and spending are increasing while Burtenshaw is voting for a lot of spending. Miller believes that the ratings presented by the IFF are not arbitrary, as all representatives are rated equally and without bias.
Question Four: The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and Idaho Vital Statistics Act was framed by the media as anti-transgender bills but were intended by the sponsors as supporting fairness in women’s sports and having accurate vital statistics. Give us your opinion on those bills and justify your position.
Miller: He stated that he is thrilled that the bill was signed. While minority groups do have issues that need to be heard, high school students have the right to compete with those of their own gender. It is unfair and impacts scholarships when a separate league should be created for the transgender sports community. The genetics will remain different and the ability to perform is different even if someone identifies as another gender.
Burtenshaw: He said that he absolutely agrees with the bill. Women and men are not the same in athletic class and this bill equalizes sports competitions. Burtenshaw stated that this bill isn’t aimed at pointing anyone out or being against their views, but to be equitable. He also mentioned that girls shouldn’t be subjected to showering or sharing locker rooms with the opposite gender.
Karey Hanks stated that she shared the values of the district and the small community way of life. While serving, Hanks voted to cut taxes and also earned the Friend of Ag Award. She believes Idaho needs more people who drive truck, farmers and those who have weathered tough times to represent the district. Hanks wants to say no to spending. She describes herself as an honest, hardworking Christian who will fight hard to keep government intrusion out of Idaho.
Jerald Raymond thinks of a lesson he learned from a wise old man when he thinks of serving Idaho. Raymond told a story of looking out on a wide range land with a group and one stated that they should preserve this land for their posterity. The old man then stated that no, they had a duty to enhance it and take what God gave them and use it. That’s what Raymond says he has tried to do in legislation. He stated that he’s worked to promote youth and remove barriers from ambulance and fire districts. He appreciates those that reach out and grassroots organizations that represent the views of residents. Raymond says he supports small businesses, agriculture and the importance of education. He uses the phrase “Education displaces poverty” often.
Question One: Do you agree with the efforts of Governor Little to flatten the curve of Covid-19 though temporary “stay at home” restrictions on business and individuals? Would allowing Public Health Districts to implement policies on Covid-19 be a better approach than a statewide remedy?
Hanks: She believes that cities should be the ones to decide what restrictions are needed, not the governor or health districts, as cities have a better handle on what’s occurring in their area. She stated that because health districts are not elected entities, they don’t have the same accountability.
Raymond- He stated that this is a tough situation and believes the governor is doing the best with the information he’s receiving. While the virus wasn’t wanted or invited in, it’s here. As time goes on, things will change and open and back to normal.
Hanks rebutted by stating that people should use their personal responsibility and common sense. Those that are ill or high risk can self-isolate and that the precautions have just hurt our economy.
Question Two: The House took NO action on property tax reductions in the 2020 session. This has been a popular topic lately, but very few have been bold enough to suggest how the lost revenue would be replaced. Do you favor property tax relief, and if so, how would you ensure that public entities such as schools, fire and police protection, and local governments would still be adequately funded?
Raymond: He said that property tax reduction is a hot topic and that those in the legislature get calls everyday about it. Raymond believes that lowering taxes has to be a partnership effort. Local governments still need funding and that we should be careful to not push mandates that don’t have funding. One thing he wants to do is supplement teacher salaries.
Hanks: She mentioned the older residents that experience a raise in their property taxes while their income goes down. Hanks believes there’s too much spending overall and that it’s not a taxing problem we’re looking at, it’s a spending problem. She believes that the income tax and corporate tax should be lowered as well as looking at property taxes. Hanks said we need to stop spending so much money at the state level and instead look at appropriations and the government’s role in spending.
Question Three: The 2020 legislative session was supposed to be the session where major transportation funding would be discussed. The Governor vetoed HB325 (Transportation Funding) due to COVID-19 and the uncertain economic outlook. How would you propose that Idaho’s deteriorating infrastructure be improved?
Hanks: She stated again that spending needs to be prioritized. Health and Welfare spending is going up while Fremont county needs more infrastructure help than Ada County or Canyon County.
Raymond: He said that there are a lot of issues, including transportation, that need to be looked at with fresh eyes. The budget will be different when the session goes back in due to current conditions. He wants to emphasize that eastern Idaho needs its fair share of funding.
Question Four: In the Governor’s State of the State address he proposed a five-year career ladder for Idaho educators. Do you support that proposal and the funding required?
Raymond: He stated that he co-sponsored the bill and does support it and its conservative funding. In this current economic downturn, everything will lose funding, including educationl
Hanks: She believes that we have a top-heavy administration and that we can pay teachers better. Hanks stated that we have strings attached to our education system and funding because the government has its hands in Idaho education. She’s happy that Common Core is going away and that higher standards will be put in place. Hanks reiterated that administration should be paid less while teachers should be paid more.
George Judd did not participate in the forum, but his name will appear on ballots. After his retirement from the National Guard, Judd went to work in the log home manufacturing industry as a maintenance supervisor. Six years ago, he felt the need to serve again and was elected the Mayor of Lewisville, Idaho. George and his wife have three children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He has been a subcontractor in the resident housing industry with a long career as a DOT certified mechanic and auto mechanic.
Rod Furniss gave a legislative update in the place of a question and answer session.
Furniss was raised in Rigby and on a ranch in Menan. He is a sixth generation Idahoan, a place while he appreciates living. He is married with five children and “8.6” grandchildren. He stated that he wants to keep Idaho the place it is. In his next term, he hopes to address property taxes and the growth issues currently facing Jefferson County, even though we handle growth better than the other side of the state.
Another area he would like to focus on is education and helping teachers with getting better benefits. Furniss stated that he and Raymond are co-chairs on a working group to put together ideas for teacher health insurance; ideas he said the governor liked. To keep teachers in Idaho, he wants to pay them what they’re worth and offer good benefits.
Furniss wanted people to know that while in session, they spend a lot of time creating and writing legislation and not just going out to dinner. They are making sure everything is in line before passing any legislation and for those with concerns, to please reach out.
Elections this year will be held by mail-in ballots only. Ballots should be requested before May 19. The last day ballots can be returned in June 2. Any ballots received after June 2 will not be counted.
Ballots can be requested at www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.