Rod Furniss (incumbent) and George Judd are the candidates for District 35 House B.
“Coming from a long line of family members who have served, including a grandma who served in WWII, service is in my blood,” George Judd said. Judd first swore to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution in 1981 with his enlistment in the Utah Army National Guard. After seventeen and a half years, with nine years active, Judd received a disability separation. After his retirement from the National Guard, he went to work in the log home manufacturing industry as a maintenance supervisor. Six years ago, he felt the need to serve again and was elected the Mayor of Lewisville, Idaho. George and his wife have three children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He have been a subcontractor in the resident housing industry and has had long career as a DOT certified mechanic and auto mechanic.
Rod Furniss is a current District 35 representative for Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Butte counties. He was born in Rigby and raised on a farm and ranch in Menan. His father was raised in Teton and attended school at South Fremont and his mother was from Rigby. Furniss is a sixth generation Idahoan from both sides of his family. He is seeking another term in the legislature to help make Idaho a place where his five children and 8.6 grandchildren will want to live, be educated and thrive.
Furniss graduated from BYUI and ISU in business finance and has been a banker and insurance agent. He specializes in health insurance for larger companies and life insurance for estates and executives. He also holds advanced degrees in financial planning and underwriting and has investments in commercial buildings and develop ground in the area. Currently he serves on the Revenue and Taxation, Business, and Energy committees. Furniss also served on the Property Tax Working Group and the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment committee.
What do you think is the most pressing issue District 35 is currently facing?
Furniss: There are many. Property tax, Medicaid funding and managing short falls for state, county, and city governments. You could also throw in transportation funding in the mix.
Judd: Schools; with increased student growth how do we fund new schools without increasing the tax burden on the public? Roads; we are falling further and further behind in just our agility to maintain what we have. Not near enough attention is spent on this crucial economic driver. Health and safety; with the increasing population we are seeing a greater demand on Idaho’s most pristine resource, water. We must strive to fairly provide and protect this resource for all users. Meaningful tax relief; I feel the state has been taking the wrong approach. When I look at the states with the least tax burden one number jumps out. 0% income tax, if the state was truly concerned with providing meaningful tax relief to hard working Idahoans that’s the place to start, relief in every pay check.
What do you believe is the best was to serve constituents?
Judd: To listen and understand the concerns of the people and to incorporate their views in constitutionally sound legislation. It’s not important that we disagree but that we come together where we agree for the betterment of all.
Furniss: I have made available my phone number, my email, and my address. The best representatives can debate the issues and ideas in committee and on the house floor and get a bill to the governor’s desk. Likewise, a representative needs to be available to constituent’s individual needs. I have written many letters and visited the AG office for many individuals and helped them get through a tough time.
What experience do you bring with you that will assist in your service to District 35 residents?
Furniss: My background in insurance and business has already been very valuable to the State. I wrote from scratch HB 149 that allowed the State to self-fund their medical insurance and that save 45 million in reserves. I also wrote HB 179 that catches uninsured drives before they get into a wreck. The leadership had been trying to get variations of both bills passed for years. This last session I also carried a few important pieces of legislation for our District 35 and the State.
HB 473 Credit Union Act- Allowed credit union accreditation to remain in Idaho.
HB 526 Insurance and Annuities- Allowed greater transparency for indexed annuities.
HB 510 Small Employer Credit Act- Allowed growing businesses a tax credit.
Worked daily on teacher health insurance and promoted ideas to have the Governor create a working group. We have a good path forward
These bills were very complicated, and I was grateful for the opportunity to be a spokesman from the Department of Finance, Departments of Insurance, and the Department of Commerce. This was an honor to be asked and to get the water to the end of the row and signed by the Governor.
Judd: Six years as a Mayor in the state of Idaho, a life time as a hard working tax payer with a firm belief in constitutionally conservative principles and the meaning of service.
Elections this year will be held by mail-in ballots only. Ballots should be requested before May 19. The last day ballots can be returned in June 2. Any ballots received after June 2 will not be counted.
Ballots can be requested at www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.