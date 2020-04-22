Shayne Young (incumbent) and Brian M. Farnsworth are this year’s candidates for the Jefferson County elections for the District One Commissioner seat.
Brian M. Farnsworth was born in Rigby to Darrell and Mary Jane Farnsworth. Raised in Ucon, Farnsworth attended and graduated from Bonneville High School and served a two year mission to Mississippi. He is married to Tammy May from Dubois, Idaho and has been married for 38 years. Together they have five children and 12 grandchildren. Farnsworth is a small business owner and served as county commissioner from 2013 to 2019.
Shayne Young is a lifelong resident of Jefferson County and grew up in Rigby. He and his wife Marion raised their family in Lewisville and are now empty-nesters residing in LaBelle. Shayne is a graduate of Ricks College and also attended the University of Idaho. He owns and operates METCOM INC, an engineering company that provides water monitoring and automation engineering to canal companies and various government entities. He has worked and contracted with several government agencies such as The Bureau of Reclamation, State of Idaho, Idaho Water Resources, and many canal companies. Shayne has served as the commissioner from District one in Jefferson County for the past 16 months.
What is the biggest problem in Jefferson County you hope to address if elected?
Young: Without question the biggest problem in Jefferson County is our growth. We are seeing unprecedented growth and with this growth comes many issues. We must continue on the path that we started 16 months ago after being elected. We have completed our first comprehensive plan in 15 years, now we must continue to work with the communities in our county to address the zoning issues and ordinance issues.
Farnsworth: I believe the biggest problem facing our county is growth. With the growth we are experiencing we have to be proactive with planning and zoning to properly organize the construction of businesses and housing. With the growth we will have to really focus on our road system also.
What is one change you would make to the current county budget?
Farnsworth: The budget is and will remain a priority. I would make sure that every position would be justified and every expenditure vetted before approving the funds.
Young: Now that the Annex building is paid off, the one thing I will push for is to move that money into our road and bridge budget. Our roads are decaying at a faster rate than we are repairing them due to years of neglect.
What do you believe is the true purpose of being a commissioner?
Young: I believe the true purpose is serving the residents best interests of our county. A commissioner must be able to work with the residents and employees of the county without prejudice. One of the most important responsibilities of a commissioner is to oversee our county’s budget and make sure that the resident’s tax monies are allocated properly. This position needs be done in the spirit of service and not for personal or financial gains.
Farnsworth: Being a Commissioner is not just a Monday meeting. The purpose of a commissioner is to lead the county in a positive direction, to help the other elected officials and department heads, to maintain and properly spend tax dollars in a manner that keeps taxes down, and to make our county the best place to raise a family.