Jerald Raymond (incumbent) and Karey Hanks are the candidates running for District 35 House Seat A.
A fourth-generation Idahoan, Karey and her family make their home in Egin, Idaho. Hanks holds an associate’s degree in education from Rick’s College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brigham Young University-Idaho. She previously served as a Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2017-2018. Hanks and her husband, Burke, are the happy parents of seven children and 14 grandchildren.
Raymond was born in Rigby, Idaho and is married to Cheri Lyn. Together they have two sons, four daughters and 23 grandchildren. Raymond went to Rigby High School and Ricks College. He has been a lifelong resident of Jefferson County and works in the livestock industry, specifically with cows and calves and feedlot. Raymond has served on the Jefferson County Mosquito Abatement Board, as County Commissioner and in the Idaho House of Representatives.
What do you think is the most pressing issue District 35 is currently facing?
Raymond: I think that the over-arching issue in most people’s minds is “what will my life look like in 6 months, 1 year, or 5 years from now?” Now is not a time for criticism or second-guessing others’ motives or decisions. Now is the time for building and restoring. It is a time of cooperation and collaboration. There have not been many times in the history of our state or nation when we will have more opportunity to look forward than we do now. Hope should be the word on our lips and in our hearts. We have much to be grateful for, including life itself. Idaho is a great place to live and raise a family. From agriculture to business to education, let’s work together to make it even better!
Hanks: Well, it varies… While Jefferson County (especially the Rigby area) is exploding with growth, Butte, Fremont and Clark counties are losing people and have weaker economies, which in turn affects the tax base and services. Even so, we are not receiving the attention, support, nor funding for our infrastructure that the more urban areas of Idaho receive — like Ada (Boise) and Canyon (Nampa) counties. We have highways in dire need of repair or improvement. Our citizens, especially our older citizens, are having a more difficult time keeping up with ever increasing property taxes.
We need to cut back at the state level. The state legislature continues to appropriate and increase funding for agencies and departments that are NOT the proper role of government, which in turn places additional strain on local budgets with ever changing funding formulas. This favors state entities, not local communities. The budget for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, for example, has ballooned from $533 million in 1999 to $3.6 billion today! Such budget increases leave fewer dollars for Constitutionally mandated expenses, i.e. education, law enforcement, roads and bridges. I believe we, the people, can spend our own hard-earned money much better than the government.
What do you believe is best way to serve constituents?
Hanks: I believe actual service is the best way to serve the good people of Jefferson, Butte, Fremont and Clark counties. As a public servant, I will seek to truly represent the district and work for my constituents, not special interest groups or Boise bureaucrats. I will work to keep the people informed, answer their questions and address their concerns. Even now, I serve our district and communities by providing pocket-sized U.S. Constitutions to hundreds of local students and community members along with a presentation on Constitutional principles. I send out regular newsletters via email to inform and help keep citizens up to date on legislative news and other important information affecting our communities and our state. I have worked with the Madison Liberty Institute in their community outreach efforts to provide educational materials (e.g. the U.S. and Idaho constitutions, Ezra Taft Benson’s essay on The Proper Role of Government, The Law by Frédéric Bastiat, or Lawrence Reed’s I, Pencil) to various civic groups, educational institutions, and the general public. Listening, upholding the state and U.S. Constitutions, and truly being a servant of the people is what being a state representative is all about.
Raymond: The first thing that comes to mind is communication. Idaho is very diverse and unique, as are its citizens with many different opinions. We each view life through the lens that we see through coupled with our personal experiences. So, when policy is drafted it is important to listen to the needs and desires of our constituents. Some of this communication comes one on one, while at other times it comes through policy driven organizations of which our constituents are members. I have made it a point to be respectful of the views of groups like Farm Bureau, Idaho Cattle Association, Food Producers of Idaho, Idaho Water Users Association, Medical and Dental groups, as well as policy groups for business knowing full well that my constituents are voicing their opinions through these groups. I also send out a weekly newsletter keeping my constituents up to date on the activities at the States’ capital and asking for individual input.
What experience do you bring with you that will assist in your service to District 35 residents?
Raymond: I literally have decades of leadership experience, from my youth as a member of the National Explorers Presidents Congress to being President of the Idaho Cattle Association to Farm Bureau leadership to my past service as a County Commissioner. I am currently serving as the Idaho House Representative for District 35 seat A. My past service as a commissioner is most valuable as we navigate property tax reform. My service on the House Agriculture Affairs, Business, and Education committees will give residents of District 35 excellent representation as these committees, in some way, touch the lives of every citizen living in our legislative district.
Hanks: As your Republican state representative in 2017-18, I worked hard to reduce taxes and burdensome regulations. I fought to preserve and expand our 2nd amendment rights, protect the lives of pre-born babies, and support our businesses, including agriculture, which is the lifeblood of our district. My family worked our farm for over 30 years, so I understand issues with growing and marketing crops, and overreaching regulations (e.g. GAP — Good Agricultural Practices). I have a CDL and have driven commercial trucks as well as public school buses. I am a wife, mother, and grandmother. I am a fourth-generation Idahoan. As you can see I have varied experiences and much in common with the good people of the district, all of which will help me best represent you as your next state representative.