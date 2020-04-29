Scott Hancock (incumbent) and Ty Belnap are this year’s candidates for Jefferson County for District Two Commissioner.
Ty Belnap has been a resident of Jefferson County for the past 57 years. He is a university graduate and has received national certifications and corporate recognition awards for engineering excellence. Belnap is trained and received qualifications for FEMA emergency response, served six years in the Idaho Army National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge with the rank of Staff Sergeant, and had a specialty in Combat Engineering (road and bridge construction). Professionally, he has held senior corporate management positions in Operations, Emergency and Casualty Response, Training, Safety, Casual Analysis and Corrective Actions, and Facility Design and Construction. Belnap says he has owned and operated successful businesses in retail sales, farming, trucking and financial lending. He has served the community for the last five and a half years on the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning commissioner, the last year as chairman, trained and worked with hospital emergency room staff, and has provided years of service to community youth and welfare programs.
Scott Hancock was born in Rigby, raised on a dairy farm in the Garfield area of Jefferson County and has resided in the County for over 60 years. He graduated from Rigby High School, went on a two year mission for his church, then back to Ricks College where he earned an Associate Degree. While at Ricks College, he met his eternal sweetheart, Holly Welch. They have raised seven children, which all graduated from Rigby High School, and have 24 grandchildren. He on went to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Idaho State University and a Master’s Degree from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California. He worked in the construction industry for 13 years as a field engineer and cost engineer, 27 years at the INL as a contracts administrator/manager and projects manager. He is a Certified Professional Contract Manager and Professional Projects Manager. Hancock has owned and operated a 550 acre farm full time for the last 8 years and, in addition, has been Jefferson County commissioner for the last 5+ years. He has served many years in leadership positions in church and community, including the youth as Scoutmaster and Rigby Youth coach for over 17 years.
What is the biggest problem in Jefferson County you hope to address if elected?
Hancock: We are all aware of the tremendous growth we’re experiencing. The issue surrounding growth must be addressed in such a manner that planning is adequate for roads, sewage, water, jobs, schools, industry, and county services. We need to look at a much broader horizon when planning for this growth. I will continue to look at a five year effect along with the 10 year and 20 year projection of what is needed. This will require continually addressing P&Z issues and updating plans as time goes on to insure that proper planning is taking place.
Belnap: 1) Exploding population growth and sub-division development. As evidenced by the heavy traffic encountered on Jefferson County roads between the cities of Rigby, Ririe, Lewisville and Menan, our traffic management and road infrastructure has not kept up with our population demand. I intend on working more closely with the above mentioned cities to improve traffic management and road infrastructure in these areas. I will also seed federal and state grant monies to help fund the necessary upgrades. 2) Sub-division developments are scattered throughout the county contrary to the planned growth recommendations of the State of Idaho Land Use Planning Act. This has resulted in higher density developments on individual well and septic systems. This practice has already manifested adverse affects on water quality and water availability. The County’s Comprehensive Plan and Sub-Division ordinance must be updated to protect patrons against the adverse affects of such developments. The County’s ordinance law must support the guidance of the State land use laws.
What is one change you would make to the current county budget?
Belnap: If elected, I would keep to the approved budget. In the past year there have been close to $1, 000,000 of Commissioner authorized expenditures spent for non-line item budgeted items.
Hancock: The one change I will make is to insure that the budget is accurate and not over inflated. We will move money into reserve accounts when saving for large capital purchases that require several years to save the funds to purchase. This should be done so as not to inflate the budget by carrying the savings each year in the budget. The reserve accounts will be used to fund the payoff of the existing courthouse and funding for the self-insured County Health Plan.
What do you believe is the true purpose of being a commissioner?
Hancock: A commissioner is a unique position. You are basically running a service organization for the residents of the county. You are funding this operation with tax dollars from these residents. Thus, you have fiscal responsibility to make sure these funds are spent for the right reason and in the right ways. You are looking out for the best interest of the residents. The citizens have elected you to insure the operation of these services are performed in accordance to the laws and in such a way that the needs of the residents are met. This is a demanding job because you must make tough decisions that do not always make everyone happy, while at the same time it is your goal to provide theses service with the fewest tax dollars as possible.
Belnap: The position of Commissioner is one of, if not the oldest, position of local government in the United States. The Commissioners perform a dual role as both legislators and Executors, that being making or revising County Ordinance laws and also enforcing them. In performing these primary functions, the Commissioners report to the people; they represent and protect the property rights and right of living in the Jefferson County area.
Elections this year will be held by mail-in ballots only. Ballots should be requested before May 19. The last day ballots can be returned in June 2. Any ballots received after June 2 will not be counted.
Ballots can be requested at www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.