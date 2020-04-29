Paul Butikofer (incumbent) and Mark Taylor are this year's candidates for Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mark Taylor is a conservative Republican, Rigby resident, and an attorney at a law firm in Rexburg. He studied law and economics at the Antonin Scalia Law School, then investigated and prosecuted civil cases for the U.S. government in Washington, D.C . for 11 years.
Taylor said life was good, but his wife, Elodie, and he decided that they wanted their four children to grow up in a rural area. They specifically wanted to make a home somewhere with conservative values rooted in personal liberty and self-reliance, so they chose to move their family to Jefferson County. Taylor taught seminary at Rigby High School before joining the law firm, Rigby, Andrus & Rigby. You can find out more about his background and family at: www.marktaylor4prosecutingattorney.com/about/.
What experience do you bring that will help you act in this position?
Butikofer: I have over twenty-six years’ experience in criminal and civil law. I have both prosecuted and defended criminal cases in Ada, Canyon, Jefferson, Teton, Madison, and Fremont counties. I have approximately ten years solely as a prosecutor and about sixteen years practicing criminal defense and civil matters. I have approximately 20 jury trials to verdict including one civil jury trail to verdict. I have retained a Weston Davis as my chief civil deputy prosecutor. Mr. Davis has over 10 years of experience specific to local government and is considered an expert in his field. I also retained Mike Winchester as my chief criminal deputy prosecutor. Mr. Winchester has over six years as a criminal prosecutor, one-year clerking for a District Judge on criminal and civil matters and has been cross training in planning and zoning for the past six months.
Taylor: Along with my education in law and economics, I bring more than 11 years of experience investigating and prosecuting large civil cases for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as well as working in private practice in Idaho. At the FTC I often managed small teams of attorneys to investigate and bring cases, which entailed making difficult judgment calls, prioritizing resources, and delegating assignments. I also participated in the FTC’s screening of attorney applicants. These experiences will help me in managing the Prosecuting Attorney’s caseload, deputies, and staff. In 2016, the FTC asked me, in cooperation with the Canadian Competition Bureau, to prepare and conduct training for my civil law enforcement counterparts in 11 nations on how to plan and lead an investigation. And in 2015 I was selected to train my fellow FTC attorneys on a key aspect of successful investigations—gathering electronic evidence. Both the training experience and the e- discovery expertise will help me in building a solid partnership with local law enforcement to bring stronger cases and hold law-breakers accountable. Further, I became certified in the complex process of selecting, hiring, and overseeing government contractors, including the preparation of their contracts with the government. This experience will help me in preparing effective and enforceable contracts with the county’s service providers. I was consistently rated “outstanding” (highest possible) on my annual performance reviews and was progressively promoted to the highest pay scale for civilian employees. In private practice in Idaho, I have advised large agricultural clients on how to structure their businesses to be more efficient, compliant with the law, and profitable. I have drafted revisions to agriculture-related state legislation that became law and currently represent clients in various stages of civil litigation. This experience will help me in drafting, revising, and enforcing county ordinances in ways that will promote economic growth and use tax dollars more efficiently.
What would be your first priority as prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County?
Taylor: My first priority as Prosecuting Attorney for Jefferson County will be to build public confidence in the office, which I believe can be done in three ways: (1) solidifying the partnership with law enforcement; (2) correcting the mismatch between the county’s civil law needs (due to our rapid growth) and the expertise available from the Prosecuting Attorney’s office (three criminal attorneys but only one, part-time, civil attorney); and (3) promoting and enforcing law and ordinances that are consistent with conservative values and encourage economic growth.
Butikofer: Generally: My first priority is the same as it was when I took office 3.5 years ago; assembling a team of experienced attorneys to provide the best legal services specific to Jefferson County needs. I am responsible to prosecute and defend all actions in the District court for Jefferson County. The buck stops with me and I will use the resources approved by the Commissioners to provide the best legal resources possible. I have never gone over my budget and every year returned unused funds. I want the citizens of Jefferson County to know, they are getting a good return on their investment.
Criminal: My first priority is, and has been, and always will be, protecting our children from sexual offenders. I petitioned the District Court last year in November to assemble a grand jury. We were set to convene the Grand Jury in March, then the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the court buildings were closed. A grand jury basically saves a child from the trauma of being cross-examined twice in a sex offender case. Once the stay-at-home ban is lifted, this is how my office intends to continue to protect our children from sexual predators.
Civil: Our county is growing and with that growth comes growing pains. We are currently working on revising our Comprehensive Plan, Subdivision Ordinance, and Zoning Ordinance. Our County Commissioners, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Planning, Zoning, and Building Department have all worked hard during this process. We are also in the process of renegotiating the Area of Impact Agreements with several of the cities in the County. My top priority is to ensure the elected officials, departments, and boards receive the best legal advice possible during these processes so that together we can address the current issues and experience healthy growth going forward.
Why do you believe you should be appointed to this position?
Butikofer: I believe I should be elected because I am the most qualified candidate and the county’s prosecutor’s office has progressed under my leadership. The last three and a half years demonstrate this. Since taking office, we have built law enforcement and community partnerships to address child abuse, fought tough cases of all types, and assisted county officials in managing and directing our future growth. I look forward to what the future holds for our wonderful county.
Taylor: As I have listened to citizens who are concerned for our county’s future, I have come to believe that I have the interpersonal skills, impartiality, honesty, professional experience, and work ethic needed to guide the county towards prosperity in ways that are consistent with our shared conservative values as our county grows. These concerned community members recruited me to run for this position because they believe that I can bring about the necessary improvements.
Elections this year will be held by mail-in ballots only. Ballots should be requested before May 19. The last day ballots can be returned in June 2. Any ballots received after June 2 will not be counted.
Ballots can be requested at www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.