Van Burtenshaw (incumbent) and Jud Miller are the District 35 candidates for the Senate.
Jud Miller is a fourth-generation Idahoan who comes from farming stock in Fremont County. He is a retired emergency room and family physician, with 31 years medical experience in eastern Idaho. He and his wife Catherine have five children and 30 grandchildren. Having studied and taught principles of good government and actively supported conservative candidates for many years, Dr. Miller has long had an interest in the principles of freedom and the proper role of government.
Van Burtenshaw is a fifth generation Idahoan raised in Jefferson County. He graduated from West Jefferson High School, Ricks College and attended BYU-Provo, where he studied Business Management. In 1981, Burtenshaw married his wife, Joni. Together they have five children and 16 grandchildren, all of whom reside in east Idaho. Following in his fathers foot-steps, Burtenshaw began his business in agriculture and livestock production. Upon completing his Bachelors degree in accounting, Burtenshaw’s son and his family joined their farming operation. He is also an independent contractor for Superior Livestock Auction, which is a nationwide livestock marketing company. Burtenshaw says he has appreciated the opportunity and challenge of representing the people of Legislative District 35 during the past six years and looks forward to continuing his service.
What do you believe is the biggest issue currently facing District 35 and what solutions do you offer?
Burtenshaw: The economy is the biggest issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Small business is defined as five hundred employees or less. The vast majority of businesses in the State of Idaho fall into that category. When small business suffers, the economy suffers. We need to get back to work. Large corporations receive tax incentives in Idaho, so shouldn’t our small businesses have the same opportunity as their larger competitors? I am committed to helping small businesses be successful by reducing red tape and outdated regulations that hinder growth.
Miller: The biggest issue that is facing the entire state is the loss of morale and economic stability due to the COVID-19 shut-down and its inevitable aftermath. Besides the obvious need to protect our high-risk people while getting the healthy ones back to work, we need to remind ourselves that, health risks notwithstanding, the larger risk is that of not regaining the personal liberties that we have surrendered with the pandemic scare. I am not faulting our national and state leaders for responding to the information (and to much misinformation) that they had to go on but now, as cooler heads are beginning to prevail, let’s salvage what’s left of our economy by getting back to work. When we are on the road to gainful recovery, then let’s talk about grocery tax, property tax, and other issues waiting just below the surface for solution.
What issue or topic would you like to focus on during your time as senator and why?
Miller: My focus will be two-fold. I will measure each piece of legislation that I vote on or promote through the lens of the two constitutions (federal and state) and then act accordingly. After all, I will have sworn an oath to those two constitutions and can do no less. My second focus will be to educate the people of my district as to what good government should look like. Too many votes are cast because there is an “R” behind someone’s name or because the voter recognizes a name (without knowing anything about the person’s political values).
I believe it is the duty of our elected officials to know the tried and true principles of good government, found in the Constitution of the United States that have produced the most enduring and prosperous political system on the earth today. It is also their duty to help their constituents to understand these principles and apply them in evaluating laws and candidates. A very wise man once said, “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free . . . it expects what never was and never will be. Let our countrymen know that the people alone can protect us against these evils [of misgovernment].” (Thomas Jefferson)
Burtenshaw: Education has always been and will continue to be one of my top priorities. I believe that quality education provides opportunity and stability. I will continue to communicate with our superintendents to better understand the needs of our school districts. I am impressed with the quality of teachers, administrators and staff within District 35, and how they have performed through this unprecedented time. I support Idaho’s students and parents first by supporting programs and budgets that reinforce local control.
Why are you running for office?
Burtenshaw: The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 affects everyone in the State of Idaho. We need strong effective conservative leadership to assist us through these troubled times and to represent southeast Idaho. The past six years serving in the Idaho Legislature has prepared me to meet these challenges. Even with the economic conditions we are currently experiencing, I believe Idaho’s future is bright. As a member of the Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee, I have an opportunity to help guide our state through the economic recovery process.
Miller: I believe the answers to the above questions express some of my reasons for running for the Idaho Senate. Idaho is one of the best kept secrets in the “lower 48” and I want to leave it better than I found it for my children and your children.
Elections this year will be held by mail-in ballots only. Ballots should be requested before May 19. The last day ballots can be returned is June 2. Any ballots received after June 2 will not be counted.
Ballots can be requested at www.co.jefferson.id.us/elections.