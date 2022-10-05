Candidates for the November 8 General Election have been posted by the Jefferson County Elections Office.
Filing for write-in candidates for the November 8 general election closed on Thursday September 15, with only two candidates filing.
Write-in candidate Lisa Marie filed for the gubernatorial race, while Garth G. Gaylord filed for the Office of Secretary of State.
For the office of United States Senator, incumbent Mike Crapo (Rep) will be opposed by David Roth (DEM), Ray J. Writz (CON), Schott Oh Cleveland (IND) and Idaho Sierra Law (also known as Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB).
Incumbent Second District Representative Mike Simpson (REP) is opposed by Wendy Norman (DEM).
Idaho Governor Incumbent Brad Little is opposed this year by four other candidates. Chantyrose Davison (CON), Stephen Heidt (DEM), Ammon Bundy (IND) and Paul Sand (LIB).
Running for the office of Lieutenant Governor is Incumbent Scott Bedke (REP), Pro-Live (A person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson) (CON) and Terri Pickens Manweiler (DEM).
There are two official candidates running to replace current Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney, Shawn Keenan (DEM) and Phil McGrane (REP).
For the office of Idaho State Controller, Incumbent Brandon D. Woolfe (REP) is running against Miste Gardner (CON) and Dianna David (DEM).
Deborah Silver (DEM) is running against incumbent Julie A. Ellsworth (REP) for the office of Idaho State Treasurer.
Tom Arkoosh (DEM) and Raul R. Labrador (REP) are running for the seat of Attorney General to replace incumbent Lawrence Wasden.
Running to replace Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra are Terry L. Gilbert (DEM) and Debbie Critchfield (REP).
The race for Legislative District 31 State Representative for Seat A, replacing incumbent Karey Hanks, are Connie Delaney (DEM) and Jerald Raymond (REP). Running for Seat B are Wayne Talmadge (DEM) and incumbent Rod Furniss (REP).
Running unopposed for the seat of Legislative District 21 State Senator is Van Burtenshaw (REP).
In Jefferson County, all seats for incumbents are uncontested. Scott B. Hancock will be on the ballot for County Commissioner of District Two and Roger Clark will be on the ballot for County Commissioner of District Three.
Incumbent Colleen Casper Poole will be on the ballot for Clerk of the District court. Incumbent Kristine Lund is running for County Treasurer. Incumbent Jessica Roach is on the ballot this year for County Assessor and LaVar Summers is running for County Coroner.
On the ballot for the upcoming election this November is also an Idaho Constitutional Amendment Question and an Idaho Advisory Question. Residents inside the the city boundaries of Menan will have a question regarding the City of Menan Tax Levy.
