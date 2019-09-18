Candidates for the 2020 election have been announced in Jefferson and Clark counties. Most of the races are unopposed, with two exceptions, and some positions have not received any candidates.
Deadline for candidates to withdraw is Sept. 20. Write-in candidates must file their declaration of intent with the city clerk Oct. 8.
The two contested races are both in Jefferson County. For the City of Menan, three people are running for city council while two positions are open. Troy O. Hanson, Ken Meacham and Ron Jones will each be competing for the two positions. For West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees, Burt D. Allen and Andrea Rigby are both running for Zone 1.
All candidates in the area are as follows:
Clark County
Spencer: Council Members — Sandy McClure, no candidate for one position
Dubois: Council Members — Amanda Baker, Keith Daniel Bramwell
Clark County School District No. 161: No candidates for Zones 1, 2 or 4
Jefferson County
Cemeteries
Central Cemetery: Zone 1 — Michael Ward (Bonneville); Zone 2 — Leon D. Clark
Lewisville Cemetery: Zone 2 — Janeal Nield
Little Butte Cemetery: Zone 1 — Larry Harrop; no candidate for Zone 2
Pioneer Cemetery: Zone 3 — Kris J Keller
Ririe/Shelton Cemetery: Zone 1 — Bert E. Brown; Zone 2 — John R. Reed
Roberts Cemetery: Zone 1 — Riley L. Robison; no candidate for Zone 2
West Jefferson Cemetery: Zone 3 — Keith Shuldberg
Cities
Lewisville: Council Members — Linda J Linsenmann, James Ball, no candidate for one position
Menan: Mayor — Tad Haight; Council Members — Troy O. Hanson, Ken Meacham, Ron Jones
Mud Lake: Mayor — Sherry Locascio; Council Members — Bill Locascio, Mark Reyes
Rigby: Council Members — Aliza King, Doug Burke, Roarke Burke, no candidate for one position
Ririe: Mayor — Larry Lovell; Council Members — no candidates for two positions
Roberts: Mayor — Robert (BJ) Berlin; Council Members — Connie Surerus, Edidt Ramirez Sanchez
Fire Districts
Central Fire: Zone 1 — Dallin B. Gambles; Zone 3 — Roger W. Anderson; Zone 5 — Gordon C Ball
Hamer Fire: Zone 2 — Dan Murdock
Roberts Fire: Zone 1 — Ben Poston; Zone 2 — Jerry Van Leuven
West Jefferson Fire: No candidates for Zones 1 or 2
School Districts
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251: Zone 4 — Michael Peterson; Zone 7 — Leon D. Clark
Ririe School District No. 252: Zone 1 — Nathan Johnson; Zone 3 — Brigham Cook; no candidate for Zone 2
West Jefferson School District No. 253: Zone 1 — Burt D. Allen, Andrea Rigby; Zone 2 — Willy Schmitt; Zone 3 — Tyson V. Burtenshaw