Filings for the Jefferson County Primary elections closed March 13. The state and local elections will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. May 19 but the state is highly recommending people submit applications for absentee voting.
Due to COVID-19, absentee voting will allow residents to have ballots sent to their homes to avoid traveling to the courthouse. Applications for absentee voting should be completed as soon as possible by the final day the courthouse can accept applications is May 8.
In-person absentee voting will take place a the county courthouse for two weeks prior to the election day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. May 4-15.
If residents are unable to participate in absentee voting, physical polling locations will be open May 19.
All candidates filed for Jefferson County are republicans.
The candidates for County Commissioner Dist. #1 are Brian M. Farnsworth of Rigby and Shayne Young of Rigby. This is a four year term.
Candidates for County Commissioner Dist. #2 are Ty Belnap of Rigby and Scott B. Hancock of Rigby. This position is a two year term.
Steven P. Anderson of Rigby is the only candidate for County Sheriff. This position holds a four year term.
For County Prosecuting Attorney are Paul Gary Butikofer of Rigby and Mark Taylor of Rigby.
The following people have filed as Precinct Committee Persons: La Preal L. Hinkley (Annis); Rod Furniss and Dale Mortimer (Clark County); Renee Stucki (Garfield); Leon D. Clark (Grant); James Bazil (Labelle); Jerry D. Cramer (Lorenzo); Karen B. Stowell (Rigby 1); Brent D. Spaulding (Rigby 2); Brenda W. Butikofer (RIgby 4); Renee Ashboker (RIgby 7); Randy Ball (Ririe); Kirk Polatis (Ririe); Cynthia Siddoway (Terreton).