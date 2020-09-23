Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires informed county commissioners Sept. 14 that they had received approval through the CARES Act to place a perimeter fence at the Jefferson County Jail.
The approval is for the $77,000 construction of a perimeter fence with four different parts to the project: the fencing, a gate, security for the gate and electric system for gate operation
The county received bids from Pro Line and Affordable Fence with another bid from Nelson Electric to do the gate work and Omni for the security measures. According to Squires, the gate will be a lifting gate similar to the one at the Road and Bridge department, as snow would prevent a sliding gate.
Pro Line was awarded the bid and will be doing the fencing for $24,700, Door Man will do the gate and the hydraulics for $47,258, and Nelson Electric will do the electrical work for approximately $5,093.
“This is in response to the coronavirus,” Squires told commissioners. “Should there be an evacuation of the jail due to a COVID outbreak, this would be a place to hold the inmates. In past, the plan for evacuation was to put inmates on buses and guard buses, but with how many buses it would take and social distancing guidelines, that’s not possible anymore. It would also depend on the availability of buses.”
The project will be paid for through the Emergency Management account and will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.
Squires said the project will begin the week of Sept. 21 and she hopes it will be completed “as soon as possible.” The commissioners approved a total budget cost of $77,051.35 for the project.