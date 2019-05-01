Darwin and Sharon Casper of Lewisville met with the Lewisville City Council April 10, to share some of their concerns with an “excess” number of goats on the properties across the street from them.
According to draft minutes from the meeting, the Caspers feel there is a sound and smell problem and that the goats are not always in the fenced area and are sometimes on their property. They also pointed out that there is often goat refuse in the right-of-way and in the drainage.
The Caspers indicated that they have had a real estate agent appraise their property, who said the property would be less “saleable” with the number of goats near them.
Mayor George Judd said he has spoken with the Briggs family regarding the issue. When it was discussed, they set a limit of animals to 13 adult females, or 13 castrated males for their 2.25 acres of grazeable ground.
They were also prohibited from having any Billie goats and sucklings over the age of six-months would be considered adults.
During the meeting, Brigham Briggs asked what they need to do to be in compliance, and stated that he does not want his operation to be offensive to his neighbors.
According to Lewisville City Code 8-5-8 regarding animals in residential and commercial zones, five head of female or castrated male goats, or any combination, are allowed per one acre of land (not including sucklings).
Judd told The Star April 26 that Briggs was roughly four or five goats over the allowed limit.
“The mayor is trying to work with citizens prior to the time a citation is written,” draft minutes state.
In other discussion, the council reviewed the library addition blue prints and offered a few suggestions that would be easier to install now, than after it is built.
A few suggestions included installing audio and video boxes and electrical boxes in the ceiling for a projector.
During the council’s meeting in February, they decided to add an additional 500 square-feet to its library addition that will be used for a meeting room for the council and library activities.
Judd said the original plans had the room 18-foot by 67-foot, but they decided to increase it to 26-foot by 67-foot.
He noted that they will likely break-ground sometime after going out for bid and accepting a bid, but a specific date hasn’t been established.