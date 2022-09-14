The Clark County Board of Commissioners moved on August 8 to update the Clark County Development Code, following a public hearing.
The changes made to the development code include an updated definition of a kennel and the addition of a conditional use to the Land Use Chart pertaining to Kennels in an industrial zone.
According to the proposed changes, supplied by County Clerk Camille Messick, the definition of a Kennel was changed to “any place on which more than four dogs (except for agricultural use by owner) or cats kept for the purpose of sale, placement, boarding, care, or breeding, for which any fee is exchanged.”
Clark County Planning and Zoning Administrator Laurie Small stated this change came as an attempt to have the county and the City of Dubois be compliant across the board. The city is currently working on a new animal ordinance, she said, which gave cause to the county to match the city’s tentative ordinance on the required number of animals needed to qualify as a kennel.
The Planning and Zoning Commission also proposed the development code include a definition of a cemetery. This definition read “A place dedicated to, used and intended to be used for the permanent interment of the human dead, and shall include a burial plot for earth interments, a mausoleum for vault or crypt interments, a crematory, or a crematory and columbarium for cinerary interments, or any combination of one or more of the above.”
According to Small, this definition of a cemetery was recommended for addition to the code following a request from a Clark County citizen for a permit to have a private cemetery on private land.
She stated legal counsel advised the county to establish a definition for cemeteries, based off the state’s definition, in preparation of receiving similar requests in the future.
In other business, Clark County is preparing for a public hearing, to be held on September 22, to change the zoning district boundary lines.
“In the city of Dubois right now,” Small said, “certain zones are in the middle of lot lines.”
She stated people often approach the county to inquire over the zoning of a specific lot, that because of the way the zoning is placed, is split down the middle as half one zone and half another zone.
“We’re not making any big changes,” she said. “We’re just trying to clean up the zoning so that we have some clarity when it comes to zones.”
There is a map posted on the county’s website where citizens can go to see the proposed zoning district changes. Copies of the map can also be requested through the Planning and Zoning office in Dubois.