CCSD Board welcomes two new members

The Clark County School Dist. #161 Board of Trustees welcomed two new members thus far in 2021.
Tom L. Strong was sworn in as a board member in Jan. and Amanda Baker joined the board at their most recent meeting held Feb. 11.
"One of the positions has actually been vacant for quite a while and we hadn't found anyone willing to serve in that position," said Interim Superintendent Blair Wilding.
According to Wilding, Strong took the place of former board member Orvin Jorgensen who left the position in December and Baker filled the empty position.
Strong has younger children that aren't yet in the school district, with Wilding stating that he was interested in joining the board to get an idea of what his children would be coming into when that time came. Wilding also stated that he believes Baker does have a child in the district.
With the new members joining the board, Wilding stated they would be doing some board training March 18 and March 22 to cover the "dos-and-don'ts" for board members and also for operating meetings effectively.