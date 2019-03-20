College of Eastern Idaho Executive Director, Michelle Holt, was a guest speaker at Rigby Chamber of Commerce meeting March 13, where she informed commerce members about the college’s workforce training and community education programs.
Holt said the purpose of the program is to drive economic prosperity in the community by teaching in-demand skills “for work and life.” To meet his goal, the college partners with programs such as the Professional Welding Program, NQA-1 Program, cyber training programs and professional truck driving and heavy equipment programs.
The development programs provide traditional apprenticeships, industry technical certificates, open enrollment skill building and regulator classes, customized contract training and registered apprenticeship.
Holt indicated that these programs can be used for numerous reasons including educating employees who have outdated technical skills, need industry certifications, have weak soft skills, are first time managers or those who have poor teamwork skills.
One program Holt specifically highlighted was the college’s registered apprenticeship program. She said it’s an earn-while-you-learn” model which allows employees to earn more money has they learn more skills or become certified in skills.
Overall, Holt said throughout the 2018 fiscal year, the college provided training, certifications and enrichment to $21,237 students, including 10,915 Direct to Employer Contract Training students, 3,909 Workforce Skills and Direct to Employment students, 2,137 Adult Enrichment/Community Education students and 4,276 Idaho Fire Fighters.
In other discussion, Chamber President Teresa Anderson said the Farmer-Merchant and Community Banquet was a huge success. She said nearly 60 businesses donated prizes for the silent auction that amounted to roughly $3,400.