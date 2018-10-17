Verizon Wireless’ appeal to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a conditional use permit to place a cell tower at approximately 3745 County Line Road was approved Oct. 9 after having their original request denied by the Planning and Zoning Commissioners July 5.
Sherman & Howard Law Firm Attorney Christian Hendrickson of Denver said when planning and zoning came to their final decision in July, they didn’t cite their reasons why, other than stating that this is in the best interest for the surrounding homeowners who spoke in opposition during the meeting.
“The simple fact is, there is going to be no way to mitigate it and make it perfect for both parties,” Commissioner Warren Albertson said July 5. “We have the petition and I think that bears a lot of weight.”
Hendrickson said based on the county code and the federal law, planning and zoning’s reasoning is insufficient.
“There have to be both findings of fact and conclusions of law,” he said. “It simply didn’t have either of those.”
Prior to planning and zoning’s final decision, 16 patrons expressed their concerns with the location of the tower and the potential health risks associated with the proximity of it to their houses, the impact on their property values, the aesthetics of it and precedence it could set for the future of cell towers in the county. 11 of the 16 cited heath concerns.
Furthermore, according to the Telecommunications Act of 1996 there has to be a detailed reason as to why a cell tower is denied, which was not supplied.
“If a commission is going to take one side or another, they have to have a basis for doing so and talk about why they are selecting some evidence over other evidence,” Hendricks said. “That didn’t happen here.”
Lastly he indicated that when a board is considering the installation of a cell tower, they cannot allow concerns of health sway their decision.
“That’s not a permissible basis for denying an application,” Hendrickson said. “It’s unclear as to whether they were doing it based on health concerns which they are not supposed to do.”
Other concerns presented at the July 5 meeting was the impact on property values and the aesthetics of the tower. Again, Hendrickson said they are valid concerns but not enough to prevent the tower.
“That’s not enough to deny a facility under the Telecommunications Act,” Hendrickson said.
County Attorney Weston Davis said Hendrickson’s interpretations of the laws were consistent with his.
“I don’t see any legal concerns that have come up about argument,” he said.
Reiterating much of what was said by Hendrickson, Verizon Site Acquisition Coordinator Jared White said over the past two years the proposed location of the cell tower has been modified to accommodate the county’s zoning as well as adhering to requirements set by the Rigby Airport Board. He said the cell tower can only be placed in a commercial zoned area, which in the county the zones are predominantly in a linear path along Highway-20.
“We’ve looked at five or six different locations,” he said. “So we feel that this is the only location that we have left that meets the direction given by the county.”
“We are truly backed into a corner from a land perspective,” Hendrickson said.
The first conditional use permit Verizon applied for was denied due to safety concerns presented by the airport board.
To somewhat mediate the issue of aesthetics, White said they can reduce the size of the tower from 150-feet to 120-feet and make it a monopole rather than a latticed tower.
“It’s less visibly intrusive,” he said.
A few patrons that live around the proposed location of the cell tower were present at the meeting, however since the public hearing was held during the planning and zoning meeting the board of commissioners didn’t allow another.
Being that the proposal meets the requirements of the county, the Federal Aviation Administration and the airport board the commissioners said they don’t have a reason to deny the conditional use permit.
“I believe that because they meet all of the requirements, we should reverse the planning and zoning decision,” Commissioner Fred Martinez said.
“What we’re trying to do is to be fair to everybody that comes before planning and zoning and to adhere to the ordinances,” Commissioner Scott Hancock said. “I know that sometimes doesn’t make everyone happy.”
“I have general concerns about the health but until they come out with a ruling that can prove this causes the effects they say, our hands a kind of tied,” Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said. “Not being able to take that into consideration limits what we can do.”
Martinez therefore moved to reverse the decision. The ensuing vote was 3-0.