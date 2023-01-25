The first of the year has come and gone, and Central Fire District is still working away at gathering each piece of the proverbial puzzle that is an active ambulance service. The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners approved one such puzzle piece, a schedule of fees for services, during their regular meeting on Jan. 12.

The fee schedule, according to CFD Commissioner Roger Anderson, was created after looking at fee schedules for both Madison’s ambulance and Idaho Falls’. The two schedules, said Fire Chief Carl Anderson, were within five dollars difference of each other.


