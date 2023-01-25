The first of the year has come and gone, and Central Fire District is still working away at gathering each piece of the proverbial puzzle that is an active ambulance service. The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners approved one such puzzle piece, a schedule of fees for services, during their regular meeting on Jan. 12.
The fee schedule, according to CFD Commissioner Roger Anderson, was created after looking at fee schedules for both Madison’s ambulance and Idaho Falls’. The two schedules, said Fire Chief Carl Anderson, were within five dollars difference of each other.
However, as Jefferson County still has, and will retain a contract with Idaho Falls Ambulance, Carl indicated it would behoove them to share similar billing costs as Idaho Falls, in order to not encourage competition between CFD and Idaho Falls.
“These guys invented the wheel,” Carl said about Idaho Falls and their billing. “They know what the costs are, and they’ve handled insurance.”
Approving the fee schedule, according to Roger, was a step toward completing set up with Systems Design West, the billing agency used by Madison Ambulance, which CFD has chosen to contract with, as well.
Other pieces of the billing puzzle, stated Carl, were deciding insurance coverage, how to handle collections, deciding who has the power to waive bills, etc.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel,” Carl stated, “but we’re still ironing out details.”
One aspect still left before activating the ambulance, mentioned by both Carl and Roger, was the need for equipment.
Roger stated CFD is still in the process of buying the necessary equipment for the ambulance, and according to Carl, the process has been a slow one. Carl explained some of the needed equipment is not readily available in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of that equipment is either out of stock or delayed,” Carl said.
Current Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are in the process of being certified in what are called optional modules. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, these optional modules are skills identified by the EMS Physician Commission that exceed the floor level scope of practice for EMS personnel.
These optional modules, according to Carl, are for certification to perform more invasive treatment procedures. These include intravenous (IV) applications and intubation.
Just this week, he stated, EMTs were practicing IVs on practice arms. The next step for certification will be to test with a state proctor as well as successfully perform the task on a real arm.
Carl stated CFD wants to ensure EMTs are certified in four or five optional modules before they say “go,” and mobilize the ambulance.
