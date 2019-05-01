The Central Fire District Board of Commissioners met April 11, where they approved a couple purchases for new equipment.
The first approved purchase was for 10 fire shelters. According to draft minutes from the meeting, the Upper Snake Interagency Wildfire Group requires the district to have fire shelters. Fire Chief Carl Anderson said each shelter is $410, and that he would like to purchase 10.
Anderson told The Star April 18 that whenever they are on a fire with the Bureau of Land Management, or any other agency, they are required to have a shelter for all of their fire fighters.
He said they have purchased them over the years, and that it was time that they replaced some of the old ones. Likewise, he said they are sometimes required to purchase the next generation of the shelters.
During the meeting Anderson also requested to purchase more turnouts for the district’s new hires since they are “getting to the end of the good turnouts.” He requested to purchase eight additional turnouts for $2,094 each, which he said was budgeted for.
Rather than purchase eight, Commissioner Jim Deuel moved to purchase 12 to make sure they had enough turnouts for all of the volunteers.
In other discussion, Training Assistant, Jared Giannini is writing a grant for 65 new helmets, after receiving a $19,175 grant from Firehouse Subs.