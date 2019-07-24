At the Central Fire District Board of Commissioners July 11 meeting, the board took a look at replacing old equipment and increased some individuals’ salaries.
The commissioners approved the purchase of new AMKUS cutters for Station One, in Rigby. AMKUS cutters are also known as “jaws of life” and are the tools used to help extract people from vehicles. The new cutters will cost $7,170 plus freight, according to the draft minutes of the meeting.
Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson said the cutters the station currently has were more than a decade old. He said though they still worked well, they were “slowing down.” AMKUS cutters typically take a total of eight to 11 seconds to completely close and reopen, according to the AMKUS website. Anderson said the cutters at the Rigby station take about 20 seconds to cut through, “which doesn’t seem like a long time.” However, he said when firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are trying to get someone out of an emergency situation, the extra seconds add up.
Commissioners also discussed purchasing new radios for the district and starting to replace radios on a regular schedule. Anderson said the district’s current radios were purchased with a federal grant in 2007.
“They’re now 12 years old, and at that age, you see some of them start having problems,” he said.
He said the plan would be for the district to purchase between six and 10 new radios per year in order to avoid needing to buy all new radios at once. Anderson said the district currently has around 70 radios. Central Fire Commissioner Jim Deuel said one radio cost around $2,000.
“That keeps from us having to throw a big expenditure on the calendar year if we put them on schedule,” Anderson said.
Commissioners also approved four salary raises. Anderson received a $2,000 raise according to the draft minutes. Nic White and Jared Giannini — assistant chief and assistant to the chief, respectively — and the office secretary also received raises. Anderson said White and Giannini had been told they would receive raises after a probationary period. He said that period was over. Anderson said the commissioners increased the secretary’s hourly wage — which increased by $1 an hour from $14 to $15 according to the draft minutes — in order to compensate for the increased number of calls.
“Our call volume is increasing greatly, and she’s keeping up with the increased call volume,” he said.
Deuel said people are welcome to come to the Central Fire Board of Commissioners meetings, which are at 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month.