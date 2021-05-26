The Central Fire District proposed a communications tower for the city of Menan during their city council meeting May 13, which was ultimately denied.
Tad Haight, the mayor of Menan, stated according to their current matrix, there can’t be anything in town over 35 ft. According to Haight, the systems aren’t very fluid, and certainly aren’t up to date.
Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson stated they plan on re-submitting their proposal either by the end of May or beginning of June.
“If [they] would like [they’re] more than welcome to bring in a petition,” said Haight.
According to Haight, a petition may be more forceful for the city council to consider allowing the tower to be built. Anderson stated they might consider going around with a petition and see if people would consider signing.
Haight stated the Central Fire District station currently has a mast, but according to Menan’s ordinances, the tower would not be allowed.
According to Anderson, the tower above the foyer is a part of the structure of the fire station it does not have radio communications, and therefore doesn’t serve the same purpose as the communications tower that is being requested.
According to Anderson, the tower is not a cell tower. It’s a small, 12x12x12 triangular tower that comes in 10 foot segments with 5 separate sections, and the antenna is another 10 feet.
“We don’t have to use all 5 sections,” said Anderson. “It is my intent to go to Planning and Zoning and ask how high is comfortable.”
Anderson stated the purpose of the proposed communications tower is to mount the antenna on so the fire station will have a base radio unit nearby.
“The purpose of the radio tower is so that it will pick up a signal for dispatching fire and EMS and the like,” said Anderson. “Another small reasoning behind our tower is we [also] have the Bureau of Land Management using our tower during the summer for events that are going on and around Menan Butte.”
Anderson said they will play things by ear and see what the citizens of Menan are comfortable with.
“The proposed tower will be behind the building, masked by the neighbors trees,” said Anderson. “Most people won’t be able to see it because of the trees if you are coming in from the west. If you’re coming from the east you will see it though.”
Anderson stated they’re hoping the city council will understand the importance of having the radio communications for the betterment of the city as a whole.