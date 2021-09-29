Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Central Fire continues discussions about three-story buildings
Central Fire continued discussing building codes surrounding three-story buildings during their Sept. 9 commissioner meeting.
Commissioner Jim Deuel stated they have been holding off on making a decision because if a building doesn’t have the proper fire protection, they would be doing a disservice to the community and to the residents.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated, as an authority jurisdiction, they can write and ask for requirements to be more restrictive on buildings up to 30 feet. Because they don’t have a fire truck with a ladder, they can look into International Fire Cod and apply requirements according to those.
According to Deuel, they will not be creating their own building codes, they will still follow along with the city’s and county’s codes and ordinances.
“Instead of us denying problems, base it on building codes and fire codes, instead of whether or not we have the provided protection,” Deuel said. “They need to build into their building the proper fire protection, such a sprinklers and hose cabinets on all the floors. We don’t want to hold down progress in the area; progress is good as long as you can take care of what they need.”
Deuel mentioned the commissioners and the Central Fire District are considering asking the developers to put money towards funding a ladder truck; it would help pay for the increased service that the district would provide for their building.
“The general public shouldn’t have to pay for fire protection equipment for a building that doesn’t serve them,” said Deuel. “However, we are still in discussion as to what we should do.”